Gareth Bale Retirement: 10 Biggest Highlights Of Welsh Magician's Trophy-laden Career

Former Wales international Gareth Bale announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 33 on Monday. Bale took to his official social media handles to share the news with his fans and supporters all across the globe. Bale was last seen in action for Wales at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where his team was knocked out of the group stage. Bale has also represented Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid in club football in Europe.

"My decision to retire from International football has been, by far the hardest of my career. Thank you to every one of you for being on this journey with me. So for now I am stepping back. but not away from the team that lives in me and runs through my veins. After all, the dragon on my shirt is all I need," Bale wrote in his statement.

5 biggest highlights of Gareth Bale's career

Bale has won five UEFA Champions League in his career, all of which have come while playing for European giants Real Madrid (2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22).

The Welsh superstar has also won three UEFA Super Cups with Real Madrid (2014, 2017, 2017)

Bale has won three FIFA Club World Cups with the Spanish Club (2014, 2017, 2018).

Bale has three La Liga trophies in his cabinet courtesy of Real Madrid topping the Spanish league table in 2016-17, 2019-20, and 2021-22.

Bale was included in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season in 2015-16 after Real Madrid won the competition that year.

Bale lead Wales to their first appearance in the FIFA World Cup in 58 years.

Bale scored a hat-trick against Inter Milan in his first appearance in the Champions League.

Bale scored a spectacular bicycle kick in the final against Liverpool to help Real Madrid win the Champions League title.

Bale also scored a memorable goal against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final as sprinted past Barca players to score a wonderful solo goal.

Bale took Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 where they lost to eventual champions Portugal.

Image: AP