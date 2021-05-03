Gareth Bale Scores First Premier League Hat-trick Since December 2012 In Emphatic Win

Tottenham Hotspur solidified their push for a place in Europe next season following their dominant win over the relegated Sheffield United on Sunday. Spurs' 4-0 win was inspired by on-loan star Gareth Bale, who scored a scintillating hat-trick to sink the Blades at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The Bale hat-trick saw Tottenham climb to fifth in the Premier League table, five points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

Gareth Bale hat-trick inspires Tottenham back into Champions League contention

An inspired Gareth Bale made it two wins in two for interim boss Ryan Mason in the Premier League as Tottenham clinched a massive 4-0 win over Sheffield United. The Welshman, on loan from Real Madrid, netted his first Premier League hat-trick since his December 2012 treble against Aston Villa. Bale flicked in the opener when it was lifted over the top by Serge Aurier, before linking up with Son Heung-Min or the second. Bale and Aurier combined again for the third before Son added a fourth against a lacklustre Sheffield United defence.

The South Korean international had another attempt chalked off by VAR for offside, and the scoreline would have been more had Harry Kane converted his chances on the night. Meanwhile, Gareth Bale is currently enjoying his run back into the team, with interim boss Ryan Mason handing him consecutive starts in the Premier League. On the back of Bale goals vs Sheffield United, Tottenham climbed to fifth in the Premier League table, five points off fourth-placed Chelsea. Spurs however could fall back to seventh, with West Ham United and Liverpool, having a game in hand. Bale took his tally to Premier League goals this season since returning to North London in the summer.

Gareth Bale contract

Speaking after the game, Gareth Bale said that he is always happy when he is playing and was delighted to have scored the hat-trick and sealed the three points. When quizzed about Bale's future at Spurs and Real Madrid, Ryan Mason said that is a discussion once the season is done and the team's priority is the next game. Bale had joined Spurs on a season-long loan in the summer, after struggling for game-time at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane. Los Blancos still pay a major chunk of his wages while he is on loan in North London, but the winger is likely to return to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. Bale has 12 months left on his contract with Real Madrid and has no intentions of seeking a transfer out of Spain at the present.

