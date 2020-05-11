Gary Neville, Shearer Cast Doubt On Premier League Return Post PM Boris Johnson's Comments

Premier League legends Gary Neville and Alan Shearer have warned that the Premier League meeting that is scheduled to take place on Monday could merely agree to delay the Project Restart after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's comments. Project Restart is a five-point framework that focuses on issues to ensure an early and safe Premier League return. While a tentative Premier League return has reportedly been scheduled for early in June, Neville and Shearer believe Project Restart will be delayed further.

Project Restart: Boris Johnson avoids Premier League return issue

Premier League chiefs have been looking up to British PM Boris Johnson for the future course of action on the resumption of the competition. However, the PM, in his latest speech, failed to explicitly mention his plans on resuming sporting activities in the country. However, he laid emphasis on urging people to exercise outdoors.

Gary Neville tweets on Project Restart

I’d be surprised if we didn’t see the PL in this meet today bump the “Project Restart” plan down the road again. They’ve been hanging their hat on government guidance. Their isn’t anything in that speech last night that will comfort the Players/Dr’s at clubs.



June 12th ❌ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 11, 2020

Boris Johnson claimed that people could now visit the parks and play, move from one place to another, but only with their own family members. Now, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that the Prime Minister's comments aren't a good sign for the Premier League. In a tweet, he claimed that he would be surprised if the Premier League meeting didn't resolve to delay the plans for Project Restart.

Alan Shearer's comments on Project Restart

Gary Neville slammed Premier League chiefs claiming that they were hanging their hats on the government's guidance. Meanwhile, Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer urged Premier League officials to consult with the players before going ahead with Project Restart. He made this statement after three Brighton players tested positive for coronavirus last week. According to Shearer, there might be some players who wouldn't want to play in the Premier League until the situation is normalised completely.

