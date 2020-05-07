Premier League Clubs Could Vote To Relegate Bottom Three If They Block Project Restart

The Premier League relegation battle was a heated affair before the season was suspended a couple of months ago. Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City were the three teams in the Premier League relegation zone. Meanwhile, Brighton, Watford and Watford loomed above the bottom three in the Premier League standings before the suspension of the league due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Premier League's Project Restart proposal has been met with mixed emotions by top-flight clubs. However, as league officials gear up for a meeting next week regarding the same, rumours suggest that those opposing the restart of the league could face an imposed Premier League relegation.

Also Read | Premier League return would lift morale says government minister

Premier League return update

English clubs push back training return date to May 18

Premier League clubs have delayed a return to training until May 18 at the earliest. Boris Johnson's next phase of lockdown briefing has been pushed back to May 10, forcing the Premier League's Friday meeting to be delayed to the start of next week #mulive [mail] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 5, 2020

Also Read | Premier League return: Club doctors raise safety issues on players contracting coronavirus

Premier League relegation battle

Premier League clubs threaten vote to relegate bottom three if they block return

The Premier League restart proposal reportedly includes the remaining league fixtures being played at neutral venues as suggested by British government officials and police personnel. While Bournemouth and Norwich City representatives have not yet passed an official statement on the Premier League relegation rumours, Aston Villa executive Christian Purslow has given his view on the subject. As per Dailymail, Purslow was quoted as saying, "Personally I am against it. We are a club that prides itself on home form. Two-thirds of our wins this season came at home. We have six left. Giving up that advantage is a massive decision and I wouldn't agree to it unless the circumstances are right. My duty is to my club." Previously, Brighton's Paul Barber echoed the same sentiments about the remaining matches being played at neutral venues.

Also Read | Players should be able to snub project restart proposal: Sordell

Also Read | Premier League relegation battle: Aston Villa join Premier League strugglers fighting neutral venue plan

Premier League return

Team celebrations, swapping shirts post-match, sharing water bottles and spitting are expected to be banned as part of new Premier League protocols #mulive [telegraph] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 6, 2020

Also Read | Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson criticises Premier League return plan, calls it 'farcical'