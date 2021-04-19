Gary Neville BLASTS European Super League, Accuses Man Utd And Other Clubs Of "Greed"

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has launched a scathing attack on the Premier League clubs involved in the formation of the European Super League. The breakaway league will feature the Premier League Big Six along with six clubs from Italy and Spain in what could spell the end of Champions League football. Neville, who won 2 UCL titles with the Red Devils, has asked for the clubs to be stripped of their power, lashing out at their 'criminal behaviour'.

Gary Neville slams European Super League teams, wants them stripped of titles and relegated

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports shortly after the announcement, Gary Neville took aim at the European Super League teams from the Premier League and said that he was absolutely disgusted with the clubs. The former England international said, "I’m disgusted with Manchester United and Liverpool the most. They’re breaking away to a competition they can’t be relegated from? It’s an absolute disgrace. We have to wrestle back power in this country from the clubs at the top of this league – and that includes my club".

ðŸ—£ "They are an absolute joke." ðŸ¤¬@GNev2 shares his opinion on the big six clubs signing up to the 'European Super League' pic.twitter.com/fJChoE1VCf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 18, 2021

Gary Neville blasted the owners of the Big Six, calling them 'impostors' and 'bottle merchants' and wanting for them all to have points deducted this season, incur hefty fines and have their titles stripped the moment they announced the plan. The Sky Sports pundit said, “It’s pure greed, they’re impostors. The owners of Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City have nothing to do with football in this country. Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham aren’t even in the Champions League. Have they even got the right to be in there? They’re an absolute joke. Time has come now to have independent regulators to stop these clubs from having the power base. Enough is enough".

Gary Neville on a European Super League: “Enough is enough. There isn’t a football fan in this country that won’t be seething listening to these conversations and these announcements! This is disowning your own club stuff this!”pic.twitter.com/k9sT6k3NqV — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) April 18, 2021

Neville was particularly angered by Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal's reported involvement given their rich histories. He said, "If they announce a letter of intent that has been signed, those six clubs, they should be punished heavily. Massive fines, points deductions, take their titles off them, who cares? Give the title to Burnley or Fulham. Let Fulham stay up, relegate Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal because those three clubs are the history of this country and they should be the ones that suffer most. They should know better. The history and tradition that runs through those clubs is enormous but they leave a lot to be desired at this moment in time. Liverpool Football Club, seriously. I haven't got a great relationship with them at all - I don't like them and they don't like me. But the one thing I always thought about them was that they were honest, they had integrity, they would look after their people. That's gone. Forget that".

This lot think they can sweep up £300m more each season than the other teams and then wander back on a Saturday and play with that advantage in the PL . Deduct points , fine heavily and embargo transfers. I hope they haven’t bought some of the other 14 clubs. #stopthesuperleague — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 19, 2021

UEFA and FIFA have meanwhile threatened to have players playing in the European Super League banned from their competitions which include this summer's Euro and the FIFA World Cup. Labelling the proposal as a 'cynical project,' the UEFA has said that it will consider all measures available including 'judicial and sporting' to prevent the formation of the European Super League. The UEFA has also expressed gratitude to French and German clubs that have refused to sign up for the breakaway league. As per reports, Champions League title-holders Bayern Munich and last year's finalists Paris Saint-German are amongst the clubs that have rejected the proposal. The Premier League also issued a statement condemning the European Super League proposal throwing their weight behind UEFA.

(Image Courtesy: A screengrab from Sky Sports telecast)