Gary Neville Angrily Calls Mino Raiola 'leech' As War Of Words Over Paul Pogba Intensifies

Paul Pogba is very much a man caught in controversy in recent weeks. Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola was caught in a war of words with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and club legend Gary Neville. That war of words seems to have escalated last night with Gary Neville labelling Mino Raiola a ‘leech’.

Paul Pogba transfer update: Gary Neville slams Mino Raiola, calls super-agent a ‘leech’

The best birthday wish I could have had from this leech ! https://t.co/vb7BS8B0lx — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 18, 2020

All is not well in the red half of Manchester, it would appear. Just 17 minutes before the kickoff at Stamford Bridge, Mino Raiola took to Twitter to say that Paul Pogba was not Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's to claim and that Solskjaer did not own the Frenchman. The tweet irked Sky Sports pundit and Manchester United club legend Gary Neville.

Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. pic.twitter.com/CvBHW8mj8U — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) February 17, 2020

Gary Neville earlier said that Paul Pogba was Mino Raiola's "golden egg" and that the Italian super agent was just looking for another big payday by looking to move Pogba out of Manchester United. Mino Raiola then appeared on an interview with talkSPORT after the incident, saying, "Gary Neville has such a big know-how of football that I'm surprised his Salford City are not in the Premier League already. He should be on the board of directors of United and ask them for a job, I don't care what he says." Following this bard, Gary Neville retaliated on Twitter by branding Pogba's agent a "leech".

Things appear to be souring quickly for Paul Pogba at Manchester United. Pogba arrived at Old Trafford with a hefty £89 million fee in 2016. This season, however, Paul Pogba has missed the majority of the term through injury. So far, Pogba has featured just seven times for United, racking up 610 minutes of action. With the surgery on his ankle, the former Juventus man is unlikely to feature for Manchester United next week.

