Gary Neville Delivers Scathing Criticism Of Mino Raiola As Pogba Saga Takes Another Turn

Football News

The Paul Pogba saga seems to be dragging on and on for Manchester United. Gary Neville is the latest to criticize Pogba and Mino Raiola in a scathing judgment.

Gary Neville

The Paul Pogba-Mino Raiola axis orchestrating an exit has now matured into a full-blown saga, it would appear. After months of missing in action, Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola confirmed that the French World Cup-winning midfielder is looking towards greener pastures for next season. Pogba arrived at Manchester United amid much fanfare, with a hashtag (#Pogback) that would come to the fore every time he made a return from injury. According to his agent, Pogba is looking for a return to Juventus, and it reportedly hasn't gone down well with Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves Mancunian Melancholy In His Wake As Manchester United Nosedive

Gary Neville lays into Paul Pogba-Mino Raiola axis

The year 2016 seemed to be the year for Manchester United to reawaken and shed the slowly growing tag of "sleeping giants". In a then-club record transfer, Paul Pogba made arrived in Manchester from Turin with a reputation of being among the few world-class midfielders in the world. With an £89 million fee, Manchester United parted with a hefty sum to bring the Frenchman back to the Premier League. However, after a summer where Real Madrid were reportedly eyeing Paul Pogba, Gary Neville believes his agent Mino Raiola is once again "playing" the club in order to orchestrate another big-money move for French star.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-oiled Machine

In an interview during the Chelsea vs Manchester United game, Gary Neville said, "It will end with Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United. What needs to happen is the club taking a stance on that agent. That agent has messed them around now for years with Pogba and other players. Why they allow themselves to be played by him I’ll never know. He’s a serious thorn in the side for them. Manchester United should just stand strong and say if you’re represented by him we won’t deal with you."

Also Read | How Chicharito's Signing Represents A Major Coup For LA Galaxy And The MLS\

Paul Pogba-Mino Raiola "playing" the club: Gary Neville

Before the game, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about the situation surrounding Paul Pogba. Solskjaer said that Pogba is a Man United player and that he does not 'belong' to Mino Raiola. Mino Raiola then took to Twitter to hit back at the manger, stating that Paul Pogba was nobody's property.

Gary Neville, on the other hand, seems to have taken umbrage from the Paul Pogba Mino Raiola saga. Gary Neville said that Mino Raiola has made it a habit to publicly embarrass the club. Gary Neville concluded by saying, "Raiola wants to create a situation, he wants Pogba out of the club and wants his pay off him. He’ll continue to make money, he’s the golden egg for Mino Raiola."

Also Read | Here's How Liverpool Fans Defied FA's Broadcast Ban On Game Against Shrewsbury

