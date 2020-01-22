How Chicharito's Signing Represents A Major Coup For LA Galaxy And The MLS

The story of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez’s move to LA Galaxy is an interesting one. After spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla, the man dubbed as “Chicharito” in his homeland of Guadalajara has now landed in Los Angeles. Javier Hernandez has big shoes to fill. LA Galaxy fans were gripped by the enigma of Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his two seasons in Los Angeles. The signing of Chicharito, however, taps into a whole new market for LA Galaxy.

MLS: Javier Hernandez fills Zlatan Ibrahimovic-shaped hole in LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's flashy, acrobatic displays for LA Galaxy won fans over in his two seasons in Los Angeles. While he may have banged in the goals for LA Galaxy (52 goals in 56 games), Javier Hernandez brings a whole new dimension to the LA Galaxy side. For starters, Chicharito has been a striker who has a knack of showing up in the right place at the right time in the penalty box. While he may not have the aerial abilities of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chicharito is arguably more suited to form a partnership with Jonathan Dos Santos.

Chicharito's MLS arrival could also see a spike in viewership for the league from Mexico. At present, Los Angeles FC striker Carlos Vela is arguably the biggest draw for MLS fans in Mexico. The Mexico international has scored 48 goals in 60 appearances for Los Angeles FC in his two seasons in the MLS. With Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez in tow, the MLS is bound to pick up on a large chunk of viewership from the neighbours of the United States.

The story of LA Galaxy's courtship of Chicharito

Details of Chicharito's move to LA Galaxy were published on their official site after the announcement. It was, by their own admission, a rapid courtship. LA Galaxy's general manager Dennis te Kloese sent a text message to Javier Hernandez's agent Lorenzo Roman Garcia after Chicharito was repeatedly left on the Sevilla bench during his time in Spain. That text message then led to a conversation between the two. "How did Javi take that he wasn’t used in the game'?” Te Kloese said in the conversation. Chicharito's agent, in turn, replied by saying "Oh, you wouldn’t believe it. He wants to go to L.A." A few days later, a delegation from LA Galaxy, which included the likes of Te Kloese, technical director Jovan Kirovski, and head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto jet off to Sevilla to negotiate a move for the prolific Mexican striker.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was, undoubtedly, LA Galaxy's talisman last season. However, the signing of Javier Hernandez is more of a statement from the MLS amid growing competition from Mexico's Liga MX. Chicharito himself started out in Liga MX, before making a move to then-Premier League heavyweights Manchester United. While that allure may have faded, with spells at Real Madrid, West Ham and Sevilla, Javier Hernandez is arguably one of Mexico's greatest exports. His signing, therefore, represents a major coup for the MLS.

