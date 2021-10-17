Gary Neville Says Man United's Performances So Far Have Been 'scrappy & Scruffy To Watch'

Manchester United are on the wrong side of a streak, having not picked up a win in their last three Premier League games. Their latest loss to Leicester City was probably the worst as they got drubbed 4-2 by the Foxes. According to former United defender Gary Neville, the Red Devils have been poor to watch this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said, "The performances have been so shoddy all season in terms of team performances. There's been some good results and some great individual goals, but the overall performances and the unit in and out of possession have been shoddy. It's scrappy and scruffy to watch. When you play a team with a clear organisation and a methodology, you're going to get pulled apart and that's what happened here. They were pulled apart by Villa, pulled apart by Everton and pulled apart by Villarreal.''

He then said that all of United's performances have been poor including their 4-1 win over Newcastle United a month ago.

"I think the performances over the season haven't been good enough even when they've been winning. Against Newcastle (when Man Utd won 4-1), everyone got carried away but they weren't very good that day," said the former United defender.

Manchester United have their work cut out

A very tough set of fixtures lie ahead for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his United team as they will face Atalanta in the Champions League on October 21, followed by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs on October 24 and 30, then Atalanta again followed by a visit from their neighbours Manchester City on November 6, so the Red Devils definitely have their work cut out for them and will need to change things if they want to challenge for the Premier League title. Gary Neville spoke about the tough fixtures that the team has up ahead.

"Oh, we know what's coming," the Sky Sports pundit added. "Having struggled against half decent teams, they're now going to play against some of the best teams in the world. Next Sunday, they're going to play Liverpool and then they have to play Man City the week after.

Image: AP