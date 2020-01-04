GEF Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Schedule

Real Madrid will look to maintain pressure on Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table with a win against Getafe on Saturday. Zinedine Zidane and co. will play sixth-placed Getafe away from home on January 4, 2019. The Galacticos will look to star forward Benzema to provide some attacking intent upfront. Federico Valverde and Casemiro have built a strong partnership in the middle this season and Zinedine Zidane will stick with the two midfielders against Getafe.

The home team have been the surprise package in the LaLiga this season as they continue to push for a spot in European competitions next season. With both teams boasting a strong defensive record in the Spanish top-flight this season, we expect it to be a low scoring affair at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Saturday.

Real Madrid squad ahead of Getafe encounter

GEF vs RM Dream11 prediction

GEF vs RM Dream11 prediction - Getafe predicted line-up (4-4-2)

David Soria (GK), Suarez, Dakonam, Cabrera, Nyom, Jason, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Marc Cucurella, Angel, Jorge Molina.

GEF vs RM Dream11 prediction - Real Madrid predicted line-up (4-3-3)

Thibaut Courtois (GK), Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Isco.

Will Marc Cucurella get on the scoresheet against Real Madrid?

GEF vs RM Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Suarez, Varane, Cabrera, Mendy

Midfielders: Casemiro, Valverde (VC), Cucurella

Forwards: Jorge Molina, Benzema (C), Isco

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

