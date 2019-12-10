Gennaro Gattuso Likely To Manage Napoli If Carlo Ancelotti Leaves

According to reports in Italy, Gennaro Gattuso has agreed to replace Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti, if the latter leaves. It is believed that Napoli chiefs could sack Ancelotti if their team fails to win against Genk in the Champions League. Ancelotti was appointed as Napoli’s manager last season after being sacked by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Gennaro Gattuso had managed AC Milan recently

Gennaro Gattuso has managed clubs like AC Milan, Palermo and Pisa in the past. According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, Napoli chief Aurelio de Laurentiis has held several rounds of talks with Gattuso, who has reportedly agreed for an 18-month contract. It is also believed that Ancelotti could quit even if the club reaches the Champions League knock-outs after defeating Genk.

There have been many controversies surrounding Napoli

The club has been engulfed in a wave of controversies recently. Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis had ordered the players to be confined to a week-long training camp after the team's 2-1 league defeat to rivals Roma. De Laurentiis had also threatened to sell the entire squad and take legal action against the players after the players had revolted against club management.

Napoli drew against Udinese in the Serie A on matchday 15, further hampering their chances of reaching the top four in the points table. Napoli are yet to win a game in their last nine fixtures. During this run, they have drawn on seven occasions, while losing twice. Their last win was against Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League in October 2019.

Napoli vs Genk to be played on December 10, 2019

Napoli are placed seventh in the Serie A points table. They have won five games of their total 15 fixtures while drawing on six occasions. They have lost four games in the league so far. Napoli will face Genk in matchday six of the Champions League on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 (11.25 pm according to IST). Though Napoli are second in the group table, a victory against Genk is the only option for Ancelotti’s men to qualify for the next round of the European competition.

