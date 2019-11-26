Champions League: No End In Sight To Napoli Crisis As Liverpool Clash Looms

Italian club Napoli will be playing a crucial away match against Liverpool in their Group E Champions League encounter at a time when the club's hierarchy allegedly are at loggerheads with manager Carlo Ancelotti and his players. According to reports, Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, was all set to hand a fine (one-quarter of the monthly salary) to the players after they did not complete a week-long training camp.

Troubling time for Napoli

The problem cropped up after Di Laurentiis ordered all the players to follow "ritiro"- a training camp where the squad remain confined to a hotel, after Napoli's narrow 2-1 defeat against AS Roma in a league match that was played at Stadio Olimpico on November 2.

According to reports, the players return to "ritiro", after their Champions League match against FC Red Bull Salzburg on November 6, forcing the Italian club to take leag action against them.

A self-imposed break from the media by the club has now entered its third week. Ancelotti and his players refused to speak to the press after their 1-1 draw against AC Milan, extending their run to six winless matches. However, keeping in mind the rules set by UEFA, the Napoli manager will have to address the media a day before their match with Liverpool.

The silent celebrations after Lozano scored the only goal against AC Milan, showcased a drab display, suggesting that the team morale is at an all-time low. This was evident as only a few players congratulated the player whereas the rest of them went back to the centre circle.

De Laurentiis threatens to dock Napoli player's wages

It’s a time of crisis for Serie A club Napoli. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are currently seventh in the Serie A table, 13 points off the pace from league leaders Juventus. Now, another crisis threatens to engulf their season as a war of sorts brews behind the scenes.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis made his name in the Italian film industry. Perhaps fittingly then, the Napoli president has been involved in substantial drama at the club of late. Aurelio De Laurentiis has threatened to dock the Napoli player's wages by 25 per cent after the squad refused to take part in a training camp which was demanded by De Laurentiis after a poor run of form this season.

Napoli next play against Liverpool at Anfield in their Group E Champions League encounter on November 28. The club is currently a point behind Liverpool at 8 points and will aim to end its string of disappointing displays by defeating Liverpool during the week.

