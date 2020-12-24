Georgina Rodriguez Poses With Juventus Ace Ronaldo's Son, Calls Him 'sweet Little Man'

With the world preparing for Christmas Eve and New Year amid COVID-19 struggles, Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo's household hasn't been left behind as the superstar brings an end to a successful calendar year on the personal front. Giving an insight on the preparations at the Portuguese international's house, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has posted a picture on Instagram alongside his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, accompanied with a lovable caption.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend poses alongside his eldest son

Georgina Rodriguez posted a picture alongside Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, with the two seen relaxing on a sofa in the comforts of their home. The background in the image speaks louder, hinting at the Christmas and New Year preparations, with a well-decorated Christmas tree behind them.

The image was accompanied by a caption which speaks a lot about the motherly relationship with the Portuguese superstar's eldest son. Her caption, when translated in English, read, "my sweet little man." Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro responded on the post stating, "Indeed, he is a sweet little man."

The couple have been sparking engagement rumours for quite some time now. Back in August, Georgina Rodriguez, who has been with the former Real Madrid superstar since 2016, posted a couple of pictures on Instagram showing off her £615,000 worth finger ring, with fans quick to anticipate that the two had finally got engaged.

Cristiano Ronaldo's message as the year draws to a close

Ronaldo will celebrate Christmas with his family after ending the year with a defeat against Fiorentina. The Turin outfit arrived in the game as the only undefeated aside in the European top five leagues, alongside Serie A leaders AC Milan. But 10-man Juventus could not contain Fiorentina's attacking prowess, thus losing out 3-0.

Following the defeat, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to Instagram to send out a long message. The 35-year-old expressed his anguish at the defeat, claiming that the team's performance was far from acceptable. He also recalled the year 2020, describing it "a special year in many particular ways" further highlighting empty stadiums, COVID-19 protocols, postponed games, long stoppages and a very tight calendar. He also promised his fans that the league was far from over and Juventus will bounce back after the short break.

