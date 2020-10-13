Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Poses In Juve Star's Rare £1.7m Bugatti

Cristiano Ronaldo is amongst the richest athletes in the globe and the Juventus forward lives a life of luxury with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The duo have been pictured at some exotic locations as they enjoyed a break after the delayed end of the 2019-20 season. While the 35-year-old got back to his day job, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend paid a visit to his impressive car collection, posing with a classic Bugatti Veyron.

Georgina Rodriguez poses in the Cristiano Ronaldo Bugatti Veyron

Right before Portugal's Nations League clash against France, Georgina Rodriguez flaunted a picture of her in the passenger seat of the Cristiano Ronaldo Bugatti Veyron. Incidentally, the Juventus star had bought the luxury vehicle after Portugal's 2016 European Championship win in 2016 over France. One of the prized assets in the Cristiano Ronaldo car collection, the £1.7 million worth car is among the rarest machines by Bugatti, having only manufactured 450 of them in total.

The luxury car boasts of an outer skin completely made of carbon fibre and clocks 0-62 mph in just 2.6 seconds. Other machines in his collection include the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez had gifted him on his 35th birthday.

The Cristiano Ronaldo car collection also includes multiple Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Rolls Royces and had admitted to Piers Morgan in an interview that he likes to have two of everything. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner owns a Bugatti Chiron and a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and has reportedly added another one from the French manufacturers to his collection. According to reports from Bild, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the 10 people to buy the incredible new Bugatti Centodieci, which costs a staggering £8.5 million. Like his other two Bugattis, the car is likely to have CR7 imprinted on the headrests.

The Centodieci has a top speed of 236 mph and is considered to be a tribute to the legendary Bugatti EB110. The car is likely to be delivered only next year. Reports suggest that the total value of the cars owned by the Juventus superstar rounds up to €30 million ($35 million). Along with his cars, Cristiano Ronaldo also owns a €6.1 million ($7.1 million) worth luxury yacht. The yacht houses five luxury cabins, along with six specially decorated bathrooms.

(Image Courtesy: Georgina Rodriguez Instagram)