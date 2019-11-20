Georginio Wijnaldum Becomes First Dutch Player To Score Hat-trick In Six Years

Since making the move from Newcastle United to Liverpool in 2016, Georginio Wijnaldum has transformed himself into a complete midfielder under coaches Jurgen Klopp and Ronald Koeman. Georginio Wijnaldum, who won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool last season, became the first Dutch player to score a hat-trick in the last six years. Will Georginio Wijnaldum be the focal point in the Netherlands attack at next year’s UEFA Euro 2020 showpiece?

Georginio Wijnaldum creates history with the Netherlands!

What a night!! Unbelievably honoured to make my debut as captain today, to combine that with 3 goals is just unforgettable 🙏🏾 So excited for the summer with this incredible squad! 🔶🦁 We are one team 🤜🏻🤛🏾 pic.twitter.com/KtuMKuiIGC — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 19, 2019

Georgino Wijnaldum stars as Netherlands ease past Estonia

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum bagged his first hat-trick for the Netherlands as the Dutch outfit ran riot against Estonia at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Tuesday night. Wijnaldum began scoring in the sixth minute itself as he scored off a Quincy Promes assist. After AFC Bournemouth's Nathan Ake put Netherlands 2-0 up at home, Georginio Wijnaldum added two more goals to complete his hat-trick before Dutch debutant Myron Boadu scored his first international goal as the Netherlands beat Estonia by a 5-0 scoreline.

Netherlands had already sealed their spot at next year’s Euro 2020 showpiece, finishing second behind Group leaders - Germany. Ronald Koeman and Co. will enter the European competition as underdogs. Can the Netherlands pull off a surprise win at the Euros next year?

Georginio Wijnaldum and Co step up the fight against racism in football

