Gerard Pique And Other Ex-teammates Pen Emotional Goodbyes As Lionel Messi Departs Barca

FC Barcelona fans and players have witnessed a dramatic and emotional last couple of days as club legend and captain Lionel Messi will not be signing a new contract with the club after an official announcement by Barcelona after spending 21 years there across various levels. The Catalonian giants were unable to offer Messi a new contract despite both parties coming to terms on a new deal because La Liga's financial fair play rules would not permit them to do so, as per Barcelona president Joan Laporta, after his previous contract expired on June 30, 2021. Many of Leo's now ex-teammates sent their heartfelt farewell messages to him via social media.

The emotional farewells

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique took to Twitter to express his feelings on the departure of Messi saying that nothing will be the same at the Camp Nou or for the city of Barcelona.

"Nothing will ever be the same. Not Camp Nou, not the city of Barcelona, not ourselves. After more than 20 years at the club, you will not wear the Barca jersey. Reality, at times, is very tough... There are still things to be done. Enjoy it, have fun wherever you go, and keep winning like only you know how. We're going to miss you here," said Pique.

A message from former club captain Carles Puyol saying that he will never be able to thank Messi for what he gave to them.

Former Spanish midfielder and Leo's teammate Xavi wrote that he wishes Leo the best in whatever he does.

💙❤️ Blaugrana Love

From Xavi to Leo #Messi: pic.twitter.com/UO3ChoDgBS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 6, 2021

Sergio Busquets pointed out that Leo had arrived at Barca as a kid and was now leaving as "the best player in history."

Blaugrana left-back Jordi Alba said that Leo was not only the best player in football history but also an exceptional human being.

Antoine Griezmann said that this was not a goodbye but a "see you later" and wished Messi his best.

Why is Messi leaving Barcelona?

While speaking at a press conference on Friday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta explained that the club was not able to register Lionel Messi's contract because of LaLiga's financial fair play rules.

"What we are spending is a lot more than we expected and the current contracts mean that we have this salary mass of great magnitude. This is all tied to fair play. La Liga doesn't follow the criteria of cash, that is why we couldn't fit in the first contract that we agreed with Leo Messi," said Laporta.

(Image Credits: @3gerardpique - Twitter)