Gerard Pique's Company Buys Ligue 1 Rights In Spain In Anticipation Of Messi's PSG Debut

With Lionel Messi likely to make his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) debut against Reims on Sunday, August 29, former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique's company has bought the TV rights for Ligue 1 in Spain. It seems like the Blaugrana centre-half is ecstatic on watching his former teammate play his first match in France's top flight. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year deal with PSG earlier this month, thereby ending his 21-year long stint at the Nou Camp.

Gerard Pique's company buys Ligue 1 rights in Spain

Gerard Pique's company, Kosmos Holdings, has bought the TV rights for Ligue 1 in Spain in collaboration with Enjoy TV, anticipating the debut of Lionel Messi this weekend. Additionally, the Barcelona centre-half is also the owner of FC Andorra, a team in Spain's third division. Meanwhile, his company Kosmos Holdings is also focused on tennis, e-sports, video games, among other avenues.

Te has pasado el juego @IbaiLlanos. Se viene día histórico! https://t.co/Z1yyV1zEJJ — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) August 25, 2021

Lionel Messi's fitness update

Lionel Messi has still not made his PSG debut as he is still getting up to speed with his fitness, as revealed by him during his first press conference. When asked about when he will make his PSG debut, Messi replied, "I don't know when my debut will be. I have just returned from vacation. I have been rested for a month. Honestly, I don't know when I'll be back. I met the coach and the staff yesterday. I will probably have to do some preparation, start training, and when I'm ready, I'll start playing. I will see depending on the preparation, the training, my feelings, but when the staff finds me ready, I will start with a lot of desire."

Reims vs PSG match details and telecast in India

Reims will take on PSG at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II on Sunday, August 29. The match is scheduled to kick off live at 12:15 AM IST on Monday, August 30. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, there is no official live broadcast of Ligue 1 in India. However, fans can watch the Reims vs PSG match via live streaming on TV5 Monde, which can be accessed via the Jio TV app. As for live updates of the match, fans can track the social media handles of Ligue 1 and the two teams.