Coronavirus: German National Football Team Vows To Donate $2.7 Million To Fight Pandemic

Germany's national football team has vowed to donate around $2,700,000 (Rs. 20 crores approx) to fight against the novel coronavirus that has gripped the whole of the European continent and forced many countries to live in quarantine and under extreme conditions.

According to the international media reports, the players of the German national team were keen to spread awareness about how to donate funds to the company ​Wir Helfen (We Help), which aims to help those in need during this time of crisis.

Bayern star Leon Goretzka reportedly spoke about the pledge he and his teammates made and described that, "football is currently at a standstill and health is paramount".

Joshua Kimmich, a Bayern teammate also made an appeal on Instagram to his followers and encouraged everyone to 'show solidarity' in these troubling weeks. He reportedly said that he thinks that they all should be aware of their responsibility and show solidarity during this worst pandemic.

Entry ban on travellers

Meanwhile, in a drastic move to contain the coronavirus outbreak, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, March 17, said that the European Union will impose an entry ban on travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days. The leader said the EU's 27 member states agreed to impose an entry ban into the bloc, with only nationals of EFTA (European Free Trade Association) countries and the UK exempted from the restriction.

The German Chancellor said that the EU's new order will be implemented in Germany with immediate effect. With countries severely curtailing travel to prevent COVID-19 contagion, Germany had earlier issued a warning against travel worldwide.

"The bloc is taking coordinated action to bring back stranded travellers," Merkel held. Earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that thousands of Germans were stranded abroad as airlines slashed flights and borders closed.

