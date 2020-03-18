Big Brother Germany Breaks The News About Coronavirus Outbreak; Contestants Shocked

As the novel coronavirus has shaken the entire world, people all across the globe are worrying and taking several measures to keep away from it. Seems the Big Brother Germany contestants were not aware of the coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, the contestants from Big Brother Germany were unaware of the coronavirus outbreak in the outside world until the recent episode where they were informed about it. The host gathered all the contestants and broke the news about the virus. Hearing the news, contestants were in a state of shock.

As per reports, it was said that the host informed the contestants that their families are safe and are taking precautionary measures. The host also told the contestants that they will give them more information about the same and have been asked not to panic.

The HGs of Big Brother Germany are currently being informed about the coronavirus. So far they've seen a news special & they're asking questions now. IMO the host & a doctor are downplaying the situation (maybe to avoid self evictions). HGs are calm, but a bit confused... #bbcan8 pic.twitter.com/yS5r885TA3 — Michi #BBCAN8 (@Michi_BBnStuff) March 17, 2020

It was also reported that the cast and crew form the television shows all over the world are being tested for COVID-19. Several TV reality shows and daily soaps are being asked to stop production. Several movies that were about to release in the next few months have been postponed until further notice.

Also read | Big Brother Germany Contestants To Be Told About Coronavirus Tonight Through A Live Stream

Coronavirus update

As per reports, there are currently there are 198,533 cases that have been tested positive across the globe. Several health departments along with the World Health Organisation are trying their best to come up with a solution for this virus. They have also been spreading awareness of advising people to take preventive measures and follow them.

Also read | Mammootty's 'Shylock' Opening Box Office Collection Beats 'Darbar' And 'Big Brother'

The World Health Organization has taken to Instagram to update fans regularly with pictures and videos on how to prevent coronavirus. Some of the measures include avoiding unnecessary travel, washing hands, sanitizing your hands regularly and much more. Below is the post by the World Health Organisation to prevent coronavirus.

Also read | Dhanush's 'Pattas' To Mohanlal's 'Big Brother' And Other South Movies Releasing This Week

Also read | Mohanlal's 'Big Brother' Wins Hearts, Fans Hail Its 'intriguing Plot'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.