Germany Vs England 2010 World Cup Throwback: When Frank Lampard Was Denied

England and Germany are set to lock horns in Euro 2020 clash as fans await to see one of the biggest rivalries of international football. The England vs Germany Euro 2020 clash is set to be played at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, June 29. Both teams previously locked horns in 2017 with their latest competitive outing coming back during the Germany vs England 2010 World Cup clash. It remains to be one of the most controversial games etched in the memory of football fans as we aim to recall the events that transpired during that game leading up to the highly anticipated contest in the European Championship.

Germany vs England 2010 World Cup: The clash where the rivalry reignited

England and Germany last played a competitive game in Bloemfontein during the 2010 World Cup. The Germans found the back of the net twice in the first half only to see Matt Upson's header slot inside the net with the centre-back reducing the deficit and bringing England back in the game. The scoreline read 2-1 in favour of Joachim Low's side leading up to one of the most infamous incidents in football history shortly after England had pulled one back: the Frank Lampard disallowed goal vs Germany.

The Chelsea star hit a piledriver of a shot that struck Manuel Neuer's crossbar and bounced over the line into the goal. However, it was not given as the linesman could not spot the ball. England were robbed of the goal despite the ball clearly crossing the line and since there wasn't any technology available to rectify the error, Fabio Capello's Three Lions headed into halftime with a 2-1 deficit.

Germany did not make any mistakes in the next 45 minutes of the match, managing to score two more goals as Joachim Low's side handed a thrashing to England, recording a 4-1 win riding on a Thomas Muller brace along with goals from Miroslav Klose, and Lukas Podolski.

Germany vs England history

Germany vs England head to head reveals that both the European heavyweights have met in 32 games. Die Mannschaft will start the game with a marginal advantage, having won 15 matches against the Three Lions, 2 more than England's record of 13 victories in head-to-head matches.

Germany will also take confidence from the fact that they are unbeaten in their last five trips to London and won't feel the burden of playing at Wembley Stadium despite it being the home ground of the Three Lions. Speaking of their record in the European Championships, both teams have locked horns four times resulting in one win. They played out two draws which include the semi-final clash in 1996 which saw Germany edge out England in a penalty shootout.

