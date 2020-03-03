Gignac Hat-trick Sinks Pumas As Former Marseille Striker Nets STUNNING Bicycle Kick

Former France international Andre-Pierre Gignac has been tearing apart sides in the Mexican top flight. Playing for Tigres UANL, Gignac was on fire as Tigres made light work of their rivals Pumas. A Gignac hat-trick was all that was needed for Tigres to come out on top against their Liga MX rivals on Liga MX 2020 Clausura Week 8. Here's a glimpse of the incredible Gignac bicycle kick goal and Tigres vs Pumas highlights.

Liga MX highlights: Gignac bicycle kick goal vs Pumas

Gignac vs Pumas: Gignac hat-trick lifts Tigres past Pumas

Sunday night's clash between Tigres and Pumas was quite a heated affair as the game saw several bookings including a red card to Pumas defender Luis Quintara and an exquisite 'Gignac hat-trick'. Lining up alongside Ecuador striker Enner Valencia, Gignac was in great touch as Tigres managed to register a total of 16 shots at the Pumas goal. Gignac scored from the right at the stroke of the first half to hand an important lead to the home side.

The second half saw further dominance from Tigres as Gignac scored his second goal from the spot to double his side's advantage. Minutes later, the diminutive French striker stunned the fans when he executed a bicycle kick to perfection to complete the Gignac hat-trick in style.

Liga MX highlights: Gignac bicycle kick goal

André Pierre Gignac in the form of his life at 34 for Tigres - what a stunning goal.



His form in Liga MX this season: 25 games, 17 goals, 3 assists. pic.twitter.com/Wy15xfzkyk — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 1, 2020

Gignac hat-trick: Best player in Mexico?

The 34-year-old has been plying his trade in Mexico since 2015. The former Marseille striker has scored over 100 goals for Tigres. He is now considered as one of the best players in Mexico's Liga MX and could arguably go down as the best foreign talents in the league.

Gignac hat-trick or Gignac bicycle kick goal: Fans can't decide

Gignac with the goal of weekend. Incredible!



34 years old 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/xcRHRzIx0x — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) March 1, 2020

He left Marseille to join Tigres in Mexico and became a cult hero. Almost five years later, French striker André-Pierre Gignac is still having the time of his fucking life. pic.twitter.com/ziKkIS8Zga — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 1, 2020

