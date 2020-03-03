Portsmouth Vs Arsenal Highlights, Key Moments As Gunners Make It To FA Cup Quarter-finals

Arsenal secured an FA Cup quarter-final berth on Monday night (Tuesday IST) thanks to a 2-0 win at Portsmouth. The third-tier side failed to really test the Gunners, eventually succumbing to goals by Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Edward Nketiah. Keep reading for the Portsmouth vs Arsenal highlights, key moments and more.

💬 "If you win, it is okay but if we had lost obviously it would have been the wrong decision."



👔 @m8arteta responds to his decision to field seven under-23 players in our #EmiratesFACup starting XI... — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 3, 2020

FA Cup highlights: Portsmouth vs Arsenal highlights

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta went with a young attack with Gabriel Martinelli, Edward Nketiah, Joseph Willock and Reiss Nelson leading the Gunners. New signing Pablo Mari also made his Arsenal debut at the Fratton Park. The Premier League side naturally dominated the game with over 70% of possession.

Portsmouth were forced to defend for much of the game but were finally breached when Sokratis scored with a well-timed volley. Reiss Nelson used the space afforded to deliver a fine cross into the box, which was met by the Greek defender. The Gunners doubled their lead early in the second half after Nketiah did well to control the ball and score from close range.

Portsmouth failed to really test Arsenal's defence, handing an all-important clean sheet to Mikel Arteta's side.

Despite a huge win, Arsenal were dealt a major blow as Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreria was forced to come off early in the first half. The midfielder was even spotted leaving Fratton Park in crutches, which is sure to leave the Arsenal fans sweating. Torreira's injury will be assessed in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be back in the Premier League this weekend. They will host West Ham United on Saturday, March 7. Portsmouth will be at Peterborough for their League 1 clash.

FA Cup highlights: Portsmouth vs Arsenal highlights and player ratings

Portsmouth

Alex Boss (GK) - 6/10

Ross McCrorie - 6/10

James Bolton - 6/10

Christian Burgess - 6.5/10

Steve Seddon - 6/10

Cameron McGreehan - 6/10

Ben Close - 5.5/10

Ryan Williams - 7.5/10

Gareth Evans - 5.5/10

Marcus Harness - 4.5/10

Ellis Harrison - 6.5/10

Substitutes: John Marquis - 5.5/10, Ronan Curtis - 5.5/10, Andy Cannon - 5.5/10

Arsenal

Emiliano Martinez (GK) - 7.5/10

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Pablo Mari - 7/10

David Luiz - 8/10

Sokratis - 8/10

Lucas Torreira - 5.5/10

Matteo Guendouzi - 7/10

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

Joseph Willock - 7.5/10

Reiss Nelson - 7.5/10

Edward Nketiah - 8/10

Substitutes: Daniel Ceballos - 7/10, Granit Xhaka - NA, Ainsley Maitland-Niles - NA

