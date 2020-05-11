Giorgio Chiellini Claims He Hates Inter Milan As Much Michael Jordan Hates The Pistons

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini will reportedly release his autobiography next week and the Italian legend has kept no secrets while taking shots at rivals Inter Milan. Chiellini compared the Juventus vs Inter Milan rivalry to the Bulls vs Pistons rivalry. Chiellini further stated that he hates Inter Milan as much as Michael Jordan hates the Pistons.

Also Read: Balotelli Slams Giorgio Chiellini After Juventus Defender Claimed He Wanted To Slap Him

Giorgio Chiellini claims he hates Inter as much as Michael Jordan hates Pistons

In his autobiography, lo Giorgio, Giorgio Chiellini lashed out at bitter rivals Inter Milan and compared the rivalry to the famed Bulls vs Pistons rivalry in the NBA. The Bulls led by Michael Jordan fiercely competed against the 'Bad Boys' Pistons in the early 1990s, which has been well documented in Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance. The NBA legend claimed that he hates the Pistons to this day and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini stated that he reserves the same sentiment for Inter Milan.

Also Read: Mario Balotelli Had No Respect, He Deserved To Be Slapped: Italy Captain Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini in an interview with La Repubblica as reported by Football-Italia said that he hates Inter Milan the same way Bulls legend Michael Jordan hates the Pistons. He added that while he cannot help hate the Nerazzurri, he has spent some good moments with the rival players. Giorgio Chiellini added that one of the most pleasing messages he received after injuring his knee last year was from Javier Zanetti, despite him being a rival. The Juventus defender added that sporting hatred can push players to a certain extent to defeat a rival and gives a certain meaning to sport.

Juventus vs Inter Milan rivalry: Giorgio Chiellini slams Mario Balotelli, Felipe Melo in his autobiography

In his autobiography, Giorgio Chiellini hit out at former Inter Milan players Mario Balotelli and Felipe Melo. Chiellini claimed that Balotelli wasn't among the top 20 strikers and never helped any of his teammates during the 2013 Confederations Cup. The Juventus skipper revealed that he left like slapping the striker who now plays for Brescia in Serie A. Giorgio Chiellini also gave a damning assessment of Felipe Melo, claiming he was "the worst" while adding that the midfielder lacked respect. Chiellini called him a "bad apple" and said that having him around was permanently a situation where it could break into a brawl.

Also Read: Are Michael Jordan And Isiah Thomas Friends? Bulls vs Pistons Rivalry Leaves Bitter Taste

Mario Balotelli hit back at Chiellini's comments suggesting that he had the courage to at least say things to a person's face. The striker added that since 2013, Chiellini has had the opportunity to act like a real man but hasn't. Balotelli called Chiellini a strange captain and added that he's never disrespected the Azzuri and would rather not be a champion than be like the Juventus star. Felipe Melo also volleyed back Chiellini's comments, suggesting that he did not disrespect anyone at Juventus. Melo added that some things should remain in the dressing room and hit out at the Italian defender.

Also Read: Bulls Vs Pistons Rivalry: From Michael Jordan's Heartbreak To The End Of The 'Bad Boys' Pistons