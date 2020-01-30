Giovanni Lo Celso Transfer: How Spurs And Real Betis Combined To Trick PSG Out Of Millions

Giovanni Lo Celso joined Tottenham on a permanent deal on Tuesday. It was announced right after the departure of Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan. The Argentinian joined Spurs from Real Betis on an initial loan deal during the summer and has impressed in the limited opportunities that he has been given under Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho. An interesting report in Cartilage Free Captain states that Tottenham and Real Betis combined to rob PSG of millions.

Also Read | MCI vs MUN Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and game details

Giovanni Lo Celso pens five-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur

We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to convert the loan of @LoCelsoGiovani from Real Betis to a permanent transfer.



✍️ Gio has signed a contract with the Club until 2025. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 28, 2020

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the worst permanent Man United manager in 50 years, stats reveal

How Tottenham and Real Betis combined to rob PSG of a few million euros

📣 OFFICIAL | @SpursOfficial exercise the option to buy on Lo Celso 📝🤝



You will always have your home here, @LoCelsoGiovani! 🎩💫



➡️ https://t.co/yPFtIpeCKk pic.twitter.com/gfqIJA0o7n — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) January 28, 2020

Also Read | Wolves fans ACCUSE Conor Coady of helping Liverpool fortify Premier League lead

Giovanni Lo Celso joined Real Betis from PSG in April 2019. It was a deal worth a reported €22 million. His contract ran until 2023. PSG retained a sell-on clause of 20 percent. It meant that they would be entitled to 20 per cent of the profits received by Los Verdiblancos for any deal involving Lo Celso. Tottenham paid approximately €48 million for Lo Celso in two installments. Spurs paid a substantial loan fee of €16 million in the summer but the PSG sell-on clause was not applicable on that deal. They paid an additional figure €32 million figure to sign Lo Celso permanently. This meant that PSG just made a profit of €2 million from the Giovanni Lo Celso deal. If Spurs would have paid the €48 million in full, PSG would have made almost €5.2 as part of the sell-on clause.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe scores hilarious Diego Maradona 'hand of god' goal

Steve Bergwijn signs for Tottenham Hotspur from PSV Eindhoven

"I want to be a good player here, score goals, give assists. I want to win the Champions League."@StevenBergwijn on moving to Tottenham, family life and his hopes for the future.#WelkomBergwijn ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 29, 2020

Also Read | Patrice Evra takes a dig at Ed Woodward as #SackWoodward trends on Twitter