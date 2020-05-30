GNGW Vs JNB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Schedule, Top Picks, K League 1 Live Game Info

Quick links:
Gangwon FC will host Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on Saturday, May 30 in the Korean League 1 (K League 1). The home team are entering the contest off a 1-1 draw against Seongnam FC. Meanwhile, Jeonbuk started their season with a 1-0 win over Suwon Bluewings and gave gone onto to register back-to-back wins since. Keep reading for the GNGW vs JNB Dream11 team prediction, top picks and more details.
🇰🇷 K League 1 Preview: @gwfc2008 🆚 @Jeonbuk_hyundai— K League (@kleague) May 29, 2020
🧐 Can 'Byung-soo Ball' derail the Champions' perfect start to the season? @Matt_Binns previews the match.#KLeague | #K리그 | #GANvJEO
Also Read | Dutch Coach Koeman Had Cardiologist Appointment Postponed Before Suffering Heart Problem
Venue: Gangeneung Stadium, South Korea
Date: Saturday, May 30, 2020
Time: 1:00 PM IST
Gangwon FC are currently seventh in K League 1 after three matches. After winning their season opener against FC Seoul, Gangwon lost 2-0 to Sangju Sangmu before playing out a draw last time out. At home against Seongnam, midfielder Moo-Yol Go opened the scoring for Gangwon before Soon-Hyung Kwon equalised for the away team. Gangwon, who finished sixth last season in K League 1, will need to improve their form in order to better their tally from the previous season.
Jeonbuk entered the season as the defending champions. They won the league last season on goal difference after finishing on 79 points with second-placed Ulsan Hyundai. They started their title defence in strong fashion, winning three games in a row. Jeonbuk are currently the league leaders in the Korean top division, two points ahead of league rivals Ulsan Hyundai. Last week, Jeonbuk comfortably brushed aside Daegu FC, winning 2-0. Murilo and Kyu-Seong scored for the victors.
Also Read | La Liga Hoping To Start Next Season On September 12, Says Tebas
Lee Kwang-Yeon (GK), Shin Kwang-Hoon, Kim Oh-Kyu, Lim Chae-Min, Kim Young-Bin, Lee Yeong-Jae, Han Kook-Young, Go Moo-Yol, Kim Ji-Hyeon, Kim Seung-Dae, Cho Jae-Wan.
Song Bum-Keon (GK), Kim Jin-Su, Choi Bo-Kyung, Hong Jeong-Ho, Lee-Young, Kim Bo-Kyung, Son Jun-Ho, Lee Seung-Ki, Murilo, Lee Dong-Gook, Han Kyu-Won
Also Read | MLS Announces Partnership With Youth Soccer Association
Gangwon: Go Moo-Yol, Kim Seung-Dae
Jeonbuk: Kim Bo-Kyung, Han Kyu-Won
Also Read | Japan To Restart Football Without Spectators On July 4
Goalkeeper: S Beom-Keun
Defenders: C Bo-Kyeong, H Jeong-Ho, S Kwang-Hun, K Oh-Kyu
Midfielders: Murilo Henrique, H Guk-Yeong, S Jun-Ho (vice-captain)
Attackers: K Seung-Dae (captain), H Kyo-Won, J Kyu-Seong
According to our GNGW vs JNB Dream11 prediction, Jeonbuk FC are favourites to win the game.
Also Read | Kompany Turns Down Offer To Be Guardiola's Assistant: Reports