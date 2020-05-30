GNGW Vs JNB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Schedule, Top Picks, K League 1 Live Game Info

Gangwon FC will host Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on Saturday, May 30 in the Korean League 1 (K League 1). The home team are entering the contest off a 1-1 draw against Seongnam FC. Meanwhile, Jeonbuk started their season with a 1-0 win over Suwon Bluewings and gave gone onto to register back-to-back wins since. Keep reading for the GNGW vs JNB Dream11 team prediction, top picks and more details.

Also Read | Dutch Coach Koeman Had Cardiologist Appointment Postponed Before Suffering Heart Problem

GNGW vs JNB Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Gangeneung Stadium, South Korea

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM IST

GNGW vs JNB Dream11 team preview

Gangwon FC are currently seventh in K League 1 after three matches. After winning their season opener against FC Seoul, Gangwon lost 2-0 to Sangju Sangmu before playing out a draw last time out. At home against Seongnam, midfielder Moo-Yol Go opened the scoring for Gangwon before Soon-Hyung Kwon equalised for the away team. Gangwon, who finished sixth last season in K League 1, will need to improve their form in order to better their tally from the previous season.

Jeonbuk entered the season as the defending champions. They won the league last season on goal difference after finishing on 79 points with second-placed Ulsan Hyundai. They started their title defence in strong fashion, winning three games in a row. Jeonbuk are currently the league leaders in the Korean top division, two points ahead of league rivals Ulsan Hyundai. Last week, Jeonbuk comfortably brushed aside Daegu FC, winning 2-0. Murilo and Kyu-Seong scored for the victors.

Also Read | La Liga Hoping To Start Next Season On September 12, Says Tebas

GNGW vs JNB Dream11 predicted line-ups

Gangwon

Lee Kwang-Yeon (GK), Shin Kwang-Hoon, Kim Oh-Kyu, Lim Chae-Min, Kim Young-Bin, Lee Yeong-Jae, Han Kook-Young, Go Moo-Yol, Kim Ji-Hyeon, Kim Seung-Dae, Cho Jae-Wan.

Jeonbuk

Song Bum-Keon (GK), Kim Jin-Su, Choi Bo-Kyung, Hong Jeong-Ho, Lee-Young, Kim Bo-Kyung, Son Jun-Ho, Lee Seung-Ki, Murilo, Lee Dong-Gook, Han Kyu-Won

Also Read | MLS Announces Partnership With Youth Soccer Association

GNGW vs JNB Dream11 top picks

Gangwon: Go Moo-Yol, Kim Seung-Dae

Jeonbuk: Kim Bo-Kyung, Han Kyu-Won

Also Read | Japan To Restart Football Without Spectators On July 4

GNGW vs JNB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: S Beom-Keun

Defenders: C Bo-Kyeong, H Jeong-Ho, S Kwang-Hun, K Oh-Kyu

Midfielders: Murilo Henrique, H Guk-Yeong, S Jun-Ho (vice-captain)

Attackers: K Seung-Dae (captain), H Kyo-Won, J Kyu-Seong

GNGW vs JNB Dream11 prediction

According to our GNGW vs JNB Dream11 prediction, Jeonbuk FC are favourites to win the game.

Note: The GNGW vs JNB Dream11 prediction is made from our own analysis and does not guarantee a positive outcome in your game.

Also Read | Kompany Turns Down Offer To Be Guardiola's Assistant: Reports