Goa To Host The 2020/21 Season Of The Hero Indian Super League As ATK Defend Their Title

It has been officially announced that Goa has got the permission to stage the 2020-21 season of the Hero Indian Super League. As per the statement released on the official website of the Indian Super League, the seventh edition of the tournament will get underway in the month of November and will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

ATK are the defending champions. They are the most successful team of this competition with three title wins in 2014, 2016, and, 2019-20 editions respectively.

“I am delighted to bring the ISL Season 7 to the state of Goa, from where we had left the action last season. Congratulations to the beautiful state of Goa and their passionate fans of football, as they once again become the epicenter of the beautiful game in India!," said Mrs. Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited. “Over the last six years, ISL has played a key role in helping Indian football find its rightful place in the global arena. In this short period, we have crossed several remarkable milestones – ISL’s recent membership of the World League Forum, City Football Group’s investment in Mumbai City FC, ATK’s merger with Mohun Bagan, and ISL’s emergence as the fourth most popular league on social media with 38 million fan interactions, are all indicators of the phenomenal rise of Indian football. Sport is one of the greatest expressions of solidarity and a source of happiness for people around the world. My gratitude to all our clubs, players, and staff for their fortitude and resilience during these unprecedented times. I look forward to the upcoming season of ISL as we showcase, through football, the triumph of the human spirit in fighting the pandemic with hope and courage,” she added.

The grand finale of the 2019-20 season was also played behind closed doors at Goa's Fatorda Stadium in March this year due to the global pandemic.

ATK beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) final to win their record third title at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday. Chennaiyin did score a goal in the second half but the Kolkata side sealed the deal by scoring an all-important goal to add yet another trophy in their cabinet. Coming into this summit clash, both sides had won the tournament twice and were battling it out to hold the trophy for the third time.

