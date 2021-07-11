'GOAT Debate Over': Lionel Messi's 1st International Title Copa America Sparks Fans Frenzy

Lionel Messi has won it all for Spanish club Barcelona, but a major title for his country (after 2008 Olympics Gold) had eluded him for over 15 years. This fact is now history as the Argentinian won his first major trophy with his nation, beating Brazil in the Copa America final on Saturday. Netizens were jubilant for the captain of the team as he finally ended his drought.

Lionel Messi has been locked in a fierce battle among fans with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo for the ‘Greatest of All Time’ (GOAT) tag, with the number of Ballon d’Or titles, goals, number of trophies becoming factors of discussion. A factor where the Juventus star led Messi was in international trophies, having won the 2016 Euro and the Nations League in 2019.

And with Messi finally ending his drought on Saturday, many believed that the ‘GOAT debate’ was over.

THERE ARE NO MORE ARGUMENTS AGAINST LIONEL MESSI’S GOAT CLAIM.



THE GOAT DEBATE IS OVER. pic.twitter.com/HkjSnv3ECM — MC (@CrewsMat19) July 11, 2021

Lionel Messi has finally won an international trophy with Argentina.



The GOAT debate is over. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/xk1KzEy1bw — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 11, 2021

Lionel Messi. The greatest there is. The greatest there was. The greatest there ever will be. Set in stone. Football no longer owes you anything. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/viwJ6L7ZbH — Mod (@CFCMod_) July 11, 2021

LIONEL MESSI HAS WON AN INTERNATIONAL TROPHY. LIONEL MESSI HAS WON AN INTERNATIONAL TROPHY. LIONEL MESSI HAS WON AN INTERNATIONAL TROPHY. LIONEL MESSI HAS WON AN INTERNATIONAL TROPHY. LIONEL MESSI HAS WON AN INTERNATIONAL TROPHY. LIONEL MESSI HAS WON AN INTERNATIONAL TROPHY. 🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/iX56SwBGYM — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) July 11, 2021

Other netizens shared that the wait was finally over, and the ‘curse is over’, was another ecstatic reaction.

Lionel Messi Has Done It.

Argentina Have Won The The Copa America 2021. And The Most Importantly Messi Has His First International Trophy🏆#CopaAmericaFINAL #Messi pic.twitter.com/z2g5LZVqVg — YJ (@Yemzy_YJ) July 11, 2021

FT: Argentina 1-0 Brazil.



IT'S DONE! IT'S REAL! LIONEL MESSI WINS HIS FIRST MAJOR TROPHY WITH ARGENTINA! THE CURSE IS OVER! 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/sMv8rA9G2o — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 11, 2021

One netizen, however, wrote that an international trophy was not a factor that influenced the fact that Messi was the ‘greatest of all time.’

Listen, it’s fantastic that Lionel Messi got his first international trophy, but the idea that he needed this for his legacy is absurd. pic.twitter.com/UYT8sibroV — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) July 11, 2021

Many of them shared the exact moment when the whistle was blown and got emotional over the 34-year-old’s happiness. Some netizens posted moments of him being lifted by his teammates and of lifting the trophy.

What it meant for Lionel Messi to win this Copa America. pic.twitter.com/ok49s84ONB — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) July 11, 2021

LIONEL MESSI LIFTING THE COPA AMERICA TROPHY!



HIS DREAM HAS COME TRUE! 🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KljjEWoVnY — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 11, 2021

Messi also was the top performer at the tournament and him winning the Best Player and the Top Scorer with 4 goals, was another reason for his fans to cheer.

Lionel Messi receives another trophy... TOPSCORER OF THE COPA AMERICA 2021! pic.twitter.com/lToQuqXylA — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 11, 2021

Argentina win Copa America

Meanwhile, Argentina won its 15th Copa America, 28 years after the title in 1993 and the first in the Messi era. The victory was thanks to Angel Di Maria’s goal in the 22nd minute.