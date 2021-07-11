Last Updated:

'GOAT Debate Over': Lionel Messi's 1st International Title Copa America Sparks Fans Frenzy

Netizens believed that the 'GOAT debate' was over after Lionel Messi won his 1st international title, Copa America, thanks to Angel Di Maria's goal.

Lionel Messi has won it all for Spanish club Barcelona, but a major title for his country (after 2008 Olympics Gold) had eluded him for over 15 years. This fact is now history as the Argentinian won his first major trophy with his nation, beating Brazil in the Copa America final on Saturday. Netizens were jubilant for the captain of the team as he finally ended his drought. 

Netizens delighted on Copa America win for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been locked in a fierce battle among fans with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo for the ‘Greatest of All Time’ (GOAT) tag, with the number of Ballon d’Or titles, goals, number of trophies becoming factors of discussion. A factor where the Juventus star led Messi was in international trophies, having won the 2016 Euro and the Nations League in 2019. 

And with Messi finally ending his drought on Saturday, many believed that the ‘GOAT debate’ was over.

Other netizens shared that the wait was finally over, and the ‘curse is over’, was another ecstatic reaction.

One netizen, however, wrote that an international trophy was not a factor that influenced the fact that Messi was the ‘greatest of all time.’

Many of them shared the exact moment when the whistle was blown and got emotional over the 34-year-old’s happiness. Some netizens posted moments of him being lifted by his teammates and of lifting the trophy.  

Messi also was the top performer at the tournament and him winning the Best Player and the Top Scorer with 4 goals, was another reason for his fans to cheer.

Argentina win Copa America

Meanwhile, Argentina won its 15th Copa America, 28 years after the title in 1993 and the first in the Messi era. The victory was thanks to Angel Di Maria’s goal in the 22nd minute.   

