GOR Vs SHSO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Belarus Premier League Details

Gorodeya host Shakhtyor in the Belarus Premier League on Saturday, March 28. The match will be played at the Stadion Gorodeya and will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Both teams started their Belarus Premier League campaign with losses and will hope to register their first win of the season this weekend. Fans can play the GOR vs SHSO Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GOR vs SHSO Dream11 prediction, the GOR vs SHSO Dream11 top picks and GOR vs SHSO Dream11 squad details.
Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov
Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren Llullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic
Date - Saturday, March 28, 2020
Kickoff time - 9:30 PM IST
Venue - Stadion Gorodeya
Goalkeeper: I Dovgyallo
Defenders: Milan Joksimovic (VC), Sergey Pushnyakov, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic
Midfielders: A Poznak, A Selvaya (C), Azdren LLullaku, Serger Balanovich
Forwards: A Arkhipov, Lasha Shindagoridze.
Gorodeya start off as favourites against Shakhtyor in the Belarus Premier League on Saturday.
