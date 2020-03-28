GOR Vs SHSO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Belarus Premier League Details

Gorodeya host Shakhtyor in the Belarus Premier League on Saturday, March 28. The match will be played at the Stadion Gorodeya and will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Both teams started their Belarus Premier League campaign with losses and will hope to register their first win of the season this weekend. Fans can play the GOR vs SHSO Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GOR vs SHSO Dream11 prediction, the GOR vs SHSO Dream11 top picks and GOR vs SHSO Dream11 squad details.

GOR vs SHSO Dream11 prediction

GOR vs SHSO Dream11 prediction - Gorodeya squad

Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov

GOR vs SHSO Dream11 prediction - Shakhtyor squad

Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren Llullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic

GOR vs SHSO Dream11 match schedule

Date - Saturday, March 28, 2020

Kickoff time - 9:30 PM IST

Venue - Stadion Gorodeya

GOR vs SHSO Dream11 prediction: GOR vs SHSO Dream11 top picks

Here are the GOR vs SHSO Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Goalkeeper: I Dovgyallo

Defenders: Milan Joksimovic (VC), Sergey Pushnyakov, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic

Midfielders: A Poznak, A Selvaya (C), Azdren LLullaku, Serger Balanovich

Forwards: A Arkhipov, Lasha Shindagoridze.

GOR vs SHSO Dream11 prediction

Gorodeya start off as favourites against Shakhtyor in the Belarus Premier League on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these GOR vs SHSO Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The GOR vs SHSO Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

