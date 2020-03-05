The Debate
Granada Vs Athletic Club Live Streaming Details, Team News, Copa Del Rey Live

Football News

Granada play Athletic Club Bilbao in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final on Friday. Here are the Granada vs Athletic Club live streaming details.

Granada vs Athletic Club

Granada host Athletic Club in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey 2019-20. The visitors will enter the tie with a one-goal advantage as they aim to progress to the final of the Copa Del Rey this season. Here are the Granada vs Athletic Club live streaming details and other updates.

How to watch Copa Del Rey live

Granada vs Athletic Club: Throwback to when Athletic last qualified for Copa Del Rey final

Copa Del Rey live: Granada vs Athletic Club live streaming and preview

Athletic Club will enter the semifinal second leg as favourites to progress to the next round having already knocked out Barcelona in the previous round. Athletic Club are 23-time winners of the Copa del Rey and have won the domestic cup on more occasions than Spanish giants Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Granada CF have reached the Copa Del Rey final just once, that ended in a 4-1 loss to Barcelona in 1958-59.

Copa Del Rey live: Granada vs Athletic Club live streaming details

Unfortunately, the Granada vs Athletic Club semi-final second leg clash in the Copa del Rey 2019-20 will not be telecast live in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the tournament. Fans can, however, follow the game on online platforms. Since there are no broadcasters available for the Granada vs Athletic Club Copa del Rey 2019-20 clash in India there will also be no live streaming available for the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona quarter-final clash. Fans can, however, follow Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao’s official Facebook pages for live streaming details.

Granada vs Athletic Club: Granada step up preparations for second leg

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by cybaron (@cybaron) on

