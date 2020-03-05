Granada Vs Athletic Club Live Streaming Details, Team News, Copa Del Rey Live

Granada host Athletic Club in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey 2019-20. The visitors will enter the tie with a one-goal advantage as they aim to progress to the final of the Copa Del Rey this season. Here are the Granada vs Athletic Club live streaming details and other updates.
🔙 Such day as today, 5⃣ years ago, Athletic qualified for its last Cup final 💪@RCDEspanyol 0 - #AthleticClub 2— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) March 4, 2020
⚽ Aduriz and Etxeita.
📺 Enjoy again the 2015 Cup semi-finals
Tomorrow... #GranadaAthletic 💭 #BiziAmetsa 🏆
Athletic Club will enter the semifinal second leg as favourites to progress to the next round having already knocked out Barcelona in the previous round. Athletic Club are 23-time winners of the Copa del Rey and have won the domestic cup on more occasions than Spanish giants Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Granada CF have reached the Copa Del Rey final just once, that ended in a 4-1 loss to Barcelona in 1958-59.
Unfortunately, the Granada vs Athletic Club semi-final second leg clash in the Copa del Rey 2019-20 will not be telecast live in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the tournament. Fans can, however, follow the game on online platforms. Since there are no broadcasters available for the Granada vs Athletic Club Copa del Rey 2019-20 clash in India there will also be no live streaming available for the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona quarter-final clash. Fans can, however, follow Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao’s official Facebook pages for live streaming details.
