Granada Vs Athletic Club Live Streaming Details, Team News, Copa Del Rey Live

Granada host Athletic Club in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey 2019-20. The visitors will enter the tie with a one-goal advantage as they aim to progress to the final of the Copa Del Rey this season. Here are the Granada vs Athletic Club live streaming details and other updates.

Also Read | Ryan Giggs lists Paul Scholes, not Cristiano Ronaldo, as the best player he's played with

How to watch Copa Del Rey live

Granada vs Athletic Club: Throwback to when Athletic last qualified for Copa Del Rey final

🔙 Such day as today, 5⃣ years ago, Athletic qualified for its last Cup final 💪@RCDEspanyol 0 - #AthleticClub 2

⚽ Aduriz and Etxeita.



📺 Enjoy again the 2015 Cup semi-finals 👉 https://t.co/Mpj09fkizb



Tomorrow... #GranadaAthletic 💭 #BiziAmetsa 🏆 pic.twitter.com/f1mmvpJ8DX — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) March 4, 2020

Also Read | Lyon vs PSG live streaming details, schedule, French Cup details

Copa Del Rey live: Granada vs Athletic Club live streaming and preview

Athletic Club will enter the semifinal second leg as favourites to progress to the next round having already knocked out Barcelona in the previous round. Athletic Club are 23-time winners of the Copa del Rey and have won the domestic cup on more occasions than Spanish giants Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Granada CF have reached the Copa Del Rey final just once, that ended in a 4-1 loss to Barcelona in 1958-59.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho adamant Tottenham will ‘fight for the dream’ of winning FA Cup

Copa Del Rey live: Granada vs Athletic Club live streaming details

Unfortunately, the Granada vs Athletic Club semi-final second leg clash in the Copa del Rey 2019-20 will not be telecast live in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the tournament. Fans can, however, follow the game on online platforms. Since there are no broadcasters available for the Granada vs Athletic Club Copa del Rey 2019-20 clash in India there will also be no live streaming available for the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona quarter-final clash. Fans can, however, follow Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao’s official Facebook pages for live streaming details.

Also Read | Wayne Rooney will celebrate if he scores against Man United, says Derby County coach

Granada vs Athletic Club: Granada step up preparations for second leg

Also Read | Borussia Dortmund agree deal with Manchester United target Jude Bellingham: Report