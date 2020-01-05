GRD Vs MLC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Schedule

Granada have only lost one of their last six matches against Real Mallorca (W2 D3) in the Spanish top-flight. Moreover, Granada have only lost one of their last 16 home matches. On the other hand, Mallorca have lost seven of their last eight LaLiga away games. Ante Budimir has scored five of Mallorca's last seven away goals in the LaLiga. The pressure will be on him once again to deliver as they take on Granada away from home at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes. If Mallorca are going to survive in the Spanish top-flight this season, they simply have to improve their away form where they picked up just one point from their last eight games.

Granada intensify practice sessions ahead of Mallorca clash

GRD vs MLC Dream11 prediction

GRD vs MLC Dream11 prediction - Granada predicted line-up (4-2-3-1)

Rui Silva (GK), Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva, Eteki, Ramon Azeez, Antonio Puertas, Carlos Fernandez, Darwin Machis, Roberto Soldado.

GRD vs MLC Dream11 prediction - Real Mallorca Predicted line-up (4-4-1-1)

Manolo Reina (GK), Fran Gamez, Martin Valjent, Raillo, Lumor Agbenyenu, Dani Rodriguez, Marc Pedraza, Salva Sevilla, Junior Lago, Febas, Cucho Hernandez.

Real Mallorca players step up preparation ahead of Granada tie

🤔 TAKE 🆚 VALJENT



✅ MARTIN WIN? 😜👹 pic.twitter.com/Ip2DMJ0G2P — RCD Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) January 3, 2020

GRD vs MLC Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Rui Silva

Defenders: Fran Gomez, Domingos Duarte (VC), Martin Valjent, German Sanchez

Midfielders: Ramonz Azeez, Carlos Fernandez, Junior Lago, Salva Sevilla

Forwards: Cucho Fernandez, Roberto Soldado (C)

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

