Griezmann, Junior Firpo Make It To LaLiga Flop XI After Dismal Form This Season

Spanish giants Barcelona signed Antoine Griezmann amid much fanfare last summer. The 2018 World Cup winner was touted as the next superstar to lead the lines at the Camp Nou, alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. However, the striker has failed to live up to the hype, making it to the LaLiga flop XI for the season, alongside his teammate, Junior Firpo.

Also Read | Messi, Griezmann among 7 Barcelona players immune from sale despite financial crisis

Griezmann yet to establish himself at Camp Nou

Spanish media publication Marca released a ‘Most Disappointing Team of the Season’ for 2019-20, after the season's conclusion. The team includes Barcelona's Griezmann and Junior Firpo, both of whom arrived at the Camp Nou last summer. Griezmann has struggled to replicate his Atletico Madrid form for the Blaugrana, managing just 15 goals across all competitions this season.

THE BEST PHOTOS OF THE SEASON | SEPT 14, 2019@AntoGriezmann scored his first Barça goal in the second league game of the season, a 5-2 win over Betis at Camp Nou. 🙌🎉 pic.twitter.com/myfV8hOefn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 21, 2020

Following a dismal debut season, Griezmann has been linked with a move away from Barcelona. The France international has found himself at loggerheads with Barcelona manager Quique Setien as well as the club's all-time leading goalscorer Lionel Messi. Some reports also suggested that Messi and Griezmann ended up in a scuffle during one of the training sessions.

Also Read | Griezmann should slap 'half-autistic kid' Lionel Messi: 1998 WC winner Christophe Dugarry

Junior Firpo set to leave Barcelona

Junio Firpo, on the other hand, was signed from Real Betis last summer as a replacement for left-back Jordi Alba. The Spaniard has failed to impress the club hierarchy as well as the fans, managing just 11 LaLiga starts throughout the league campaign. His dismal performance ensured a spot in the LaLiga flop XI.

Firpo is set to leave Barcelona this transfer window with a move to Inter Milan likely, in a possible deal for striker Lautaro Martinez. Apart from Griezmann and Junior Firpo, Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix also made it to the LaLiga flop XI, largely due to their injury concerns.

Also Read | Barcelona to offer €70m and €41m-rated Junior Firpo for Lautaro Martínez transfer

Barcelona finish second in LaLiga standings

Amid the LaLiga flop XI revelation, Barcelona ended their league campaign with a second-place finish in the LaLiga standings. The Catalan giants were dethroned by Real Madrid, who clinched the title with a five-point advantage in the LaLiga standings. Barcelona now have the opportunity to salvage something from their campaign with success in the Champions League.

Also Read | Barcelona's $2bn transfer black hole in danger of trapping WC winner Antoine Griezmann

Image courtesy: AP