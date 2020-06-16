Antoine Griezmann Slammed For Attitude Resembling A '14-year-old Kid' At Barcelona

LaLiga champion Javier Balboa has described Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann as a '14-year-old kid' since his move from Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou in the summer window. Since arriving at Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann has failed to justify his hefty price tag and Balboa believes that the Frenchman's attitude has been childish, despite being given the chance to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Despite Balboa's criticism of the World Cup winner, Barcelona boss Quique Setien has praised Antoine Griezmann for his ever-present nature amid the injury woes that were faced by the Catalans early in 2020.

Antoine Griezmann transfer value not justified, says Javier Balboa

Barcelona secured the Antoine Griezmann transfer from Atletico Madrid for a reported €120 million in the summer of 2019. However, the French attacker has looked somewhat out of place in the presence of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Former Real Madrid and Benfica winger Javier Balboa slammed Antoine Griezmann for his 'childish behaviour' on the pitch and labelled the 29-year-old Barcelona star a '14-year-old' kid at times.

While speaking in an interview with El Chiringuito, the 35-year-old Balboa hammered World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann for his inability to adapt his game while playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Balboa also claimed that Griezmann has a disappointing attitude on the pitch for not creating space and compared him with a 14-year-old kid. Balboa then compared Antoine Griezmann with January arrival Martin Brathwaite and explained that the former Leganes star's attitude is much better as he goes about his things more calmly and the results are visible on the pitch.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger also spoke out on the Antoine Griezmann transfer and the 70-year-old believes that his Griezmann hasn't adapted to life at Barcelona so far. Griezmann has scored only one goal in his last 10 LaLiga appearances in 2020 and had a relatively quiet game against Mallorca on Saturday upon the LaLiga return. Overall, Antoine Griezmann has managed 14 goals and four assists for Barcelona across all competitions so far.

Antoine Griezmann for Barcelona in 19/20:



👥 – 38 appearances

👤 – 35 starts

⚽ – 14 goals

🎯 – 4 assists

🥅 – 166 minutes per goal involvemen



Compared to 18/19:



🔻 less xG

🔻 less xA

🔻 less shots

🔻 less efficiency

🔻 less final third passes

🔻 less progressive passes pic.twitter.com/uehcQQIRn0 — UtdArena. (@utdarena) June 13, 2020

LaLiga return: Quique Setien hails Antoine Griezmann

Amid the criticism from Javier Balboa, Barcelona manager Quique Setien has showered praise on Griezmann. Despite a number of underwhelming performances this season, Griezmann has been ever-present for the 61-year-old Spanish coach making 38 appearances across all competitions until now. More so, Setien was glad to call upon Griezmann as a striker when he had a number of injury woes in the squad earlier this year.

🔊 Quique Setien: "Griezmann is indisputable. He has played almost every game since we came here. It is true there are more players now and more minutes to share." pic.twitter.com/tr1dI1oWEr — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) June 15, 2020

Image Credits - Antoine Griezmann Instagram