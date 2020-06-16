Timo Werner Dropped From RB Leipzig's Champions League Squad Ahead Of Move To Chelsea

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is reportedly set to ply his trade in the Premier League next season. The Germany international is likely to join Chelsea at the end of the season as he awaits the final paperwork as well as his medical. Ahead of his highly anticipated move to Stamford Bridge, it is reported that the striker has been dropped from Leipzig’s Champions League squad in order to complete the move to the Premier League this year.

Timo Werner dropped from RB Leipzig's UCL squad ahead of Chelsea move

Timo Werner’s RB Leipzig qualified for the quarter-final of the Champions League after they defeated Tottenham in the Round of 16. However, the competition was then suspended due to the coronavirus crisis. It has been reported that the Champions League might resume in August after several domestic leagues draw to a close. However, Werner has reportedly not been included in Leipzig’s squad for the quarter-finals.

Timo Werner transfer fee to Chelsea estimated at £50 million

According to German sports publication Bild, Timo Werner did not wish to be included in RB Leipzig’s squad for a quarter-final clash in August. He rather hopes to move to London as early as July to begin preparations at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard. Another report also claims that the striker has already been excluded from the squad, further hinting at his transfer to Chelsea with both sides reportedly agreeing to a £50 million transfer fee.

Update @TimoWerner: For his transfer to @ChelseaFC the striker waives the Matches with @DieRotenBullen in Champions League in August. He wants to go to London in July @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 15, 2020

The remaining fixtures of the Champions League will likely be played in August. However, this time around, the games will be played at select stadiums in Lisbon, using Benfica and Sporting Lisbon’s stadiums, most likely behind closed doors. The competition will last 12 days to pave the way for an early start of next season.

Timo Werner's RB Leipzig to play Dusseldorf

Timo Werner scored the only goal against Tottenham away in the first leg followed by a 3-0 rout of Spurs at home. His splendid form has been on display this season, having scored 31 goals, along with registering 13 assists this season. Werner will feature for Leipzig in their Bundesliga clash against Dusseldorf on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

Image courtesy: AP