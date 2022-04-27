Guardiola Goes Bonkers As Vinicius Jr Pulls Off Outrageous Dummy To Score Goal; WATCH

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid match turned out to be a thrilling and hard-fought contest with Man City edging out Madrid 4-3 in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg. For Real Madrid, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. found the back of the net, while Kevin de Bruyne, Bernando Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and Phil Foden scored for Manchester City. However, one moment from the match which really stood out from the rest was Vinicius Jr's dummy on Fernandinho which had even Pep Guardiola going to his knees in disbelief.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Vinicius Junior's dummy on Fernandinho

The dummy move from the Real Madrid superstar (Vinicius Junior) saw the ball go through Fernandinho's legs. Later, Vinicius sprinted towards Manchester City's goal to score his first and Real Madrid's second goal of the match. Fernandinho was left embarrassed by Vinicius Jr mind-boggling piece of skill and left Pep Guardiola holding his head.

Pep Guardiola's reaction

UCL 2022: Real Madrid vs Manchester City 1st leg highlights

Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City the edge by heading in the first goal of the match. Gabriel Jesus found the back of the net to double the lead of the home team. Karim Benzema once again found the back of the net with a superb volley goal courtesy of Ferland Mendy's cross.

The second half started with Riyad Mahrez almost coming close to increasing the lead for City only to see his effort hit against the post. Phil Foden made it 3-1 for Manchester City after an assist from teammate Fernandinho. However, Vinícius Junior pulled off an unreal dummy on Fernandinho and then raced towards the goal and slotted the ball past Ederson to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Bernardo Silva however extended Manchester City's lead to 4-2 after thumping a shot past Thibaut Courtois from 20 metres away. Real Madrid was handed a lifeline by City defender Aymeric Laporte who handled the ball inside the box to give away a penalty. Benzema scored a Panenka to keep Real Madrid alive in the competition heading into the second leg of the semi-final. The second goal also made him the outright top scorer in this year's Champions League competition leaving behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.