Pep Guardiola Jokes About What It Would Take For Real Madrid To Prize Kevin De Bruyne Away

Among the many, many signings that Manchester City have made under the ownership of Sheikh Mansour, Belgian midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne has arguably been one of the top three signings in that era. Manchester City's creator-in-chief did not quite have a lasting impression on the Premier League during his first stint in England's top flight with Chelsea. However, a move to the Bundesliga with VFL Wolfsburg was where Kevin De Bruyne rediscovered his touch before Manchester City came calling for the Belgian in 2015. Since then, De Bruyne has done anything but look back, setting the Premier League alight with his creative presence. There have been recent rumours linking Kevin De Bruyne with a move to Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola was more than forthcoming regarding those rumours.

Pep Guardiola's light-heartedly addresses rumours linking Kevin De Bruyne to Real Madrid

Unlike earlier rumours of Real Madrid coming in for Raheem Sterling and Bayern Munich retaining an interest in their other winger Leroy Sane, Pep Guardiola chose to address the rumours linking Kevin De Bruyne with a move to Real Madrid. "Could De Bruyne play in Madrid? Florentino (Perez) will have to call me," Pep Guardiola was quoted as saying in an interview with YouTuber 'DjMaRiiO'.

3 - Kevin De Bruyne is the first player in Premier League history to provide 15+ assists in three different campaigns. Genius. #SHUMNC pic.twitter.com/yMrOqpLsRW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

In terms of playmaking abilities, Kevin De Bruyne has been right up there with the best during his time in the Premier League. In 237 appearances in the league, Kevin De Bruyne has racked up 56 goals and 88 assists so far. He will have the opportunity to add to that number when Manchester City host a struggling West Ham United this weekend. When fit, the Belgian playmaker has been the go-to man for Pep Guardiola, especially against teams who are willing to sit back and let Man City have possession during Premier League games. Interestingly, Kevin De Bruyne also finished in the top 15 in Ballon d'Or voting, coming in at No. 14 on the list.

