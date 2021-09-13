Guardiola Says Messi's PSG Not Manchester City's Toughest UCL Group Stage Game

The much-awaited UEFA Champions League group stage draw was revealed on August 26, with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City interestingly included in the same group. PSG have made some blockbuster signings in the recently concluded transfer window that includes the likes of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum, amongst others. Despite these signings, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola strangely claimed that next group stage challengers RB Leipzig would be a greater challenge than PSG.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League match details

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will take on Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 12:30 AM IST on September 16. Pep Guardiola's side would be the favourites to win this contest thanks to their excellent form in the Premier League. The Citizens are currently in fourth place in the PL standings with nine points, one point behind the trio of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. On the other hand, Leipzig are currently in twelfth place in the Bundesliga standings, having lost three of the four matches they have played so far.

Pep Guardiola believes facing Leipzig is more difficult than facing PSG

Pep Guardiola does not consider PSG as the most difficult game in the group despite the French club having won all five of their Ligue 1 games so far this season. While speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Manchester City boss said, "The most difficult game we have in the group will be the first against Leipzig. This is the most important game on the group stage. I have not thought one second about PSG. The teams we are going to face are so, so difficult."

While several may not consider Leipzig as a difficult game because of their league position this season, Guardiola reminded the fans of the German club's form in the last few seasons. "Leipzig grew a lot in the last years from not being a contender with Bayern Munich, who were unstoppable, to being there all the time second-third, second-third, fighting with Dortmund. I know the rhythm and the quality, the pace they have. It will be a good test, but it is important to arrive at the test the way we played against Leicester," said the Manchester City manager.