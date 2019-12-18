Guardiola Says That Real Madrid Will Be An 'incredible Test' For Man City

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was asked about the UEFA Champions League draw against Real Madrid and he said that it was his dream to play against them as a player and said that it will be a 'pleasure' to see him again.

'A special moment'

Pep said, "Of course, it is a special moment because he (Zidane) is one of the best. I dreamed as a player to play with him. It didn't happen. I didn't speak much with him - maybe three or four times - but my impression is that he is an incredible person. I admire him, it’s really good to have this kind of person. It will be a pleasure to see him again. (Playing Real Madrid) Is an incredible test for us. We will prepare as good as possible. We have to see in February what our condition is and what Madrid’s condition is. We try and play a good two legs. They have more experience than us in this situation but if you want to do well in this competition you have to face these teams. For us, it is an incredible experience. I have confidence in my team to do a good two games."

Guardiola, however, might have to let go of Mikel Arteta, who is reportedly inching closer to a move to Arsenal, to take over as the Head coach of his former club.

Pep Guardiola admitted that Arsenal are in talks with his assistant coach Mikel Arteta for the role of Arsenal's head coach. In the pre-Carabao cup press conference, the Spaniard said that the talks were on, but did not reveal anything more about changes to his own backroom staff.

Guardiola was asked about what makes Arteta such a sought-after coach, and he said, "I’ve said many times, he’s an incredible person, a good manager, work ethic."

Guardiola admitted to knowing about the meeting he had with senior Arsenal executives after the Manchester City match on Sunday and when asked if he was to give any advice to him, he said, "Nothing, he’s an adult, he knows exactly what he has to do. He was incredibly transparent and honest with me."

