Cristiano Ronaldo's Agent Jorge Mendes Says The Portuguese Could Retire At Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially finish his career with Juventus according to his agent Jorge Mendes. While many experts believe that Ronaldo could end up in Major League Soccer, most notably with David Beckham's Inter Miami, his agent believes that the Portuguese star is happy in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to end his nine-year stay with Real Madrid in 2018 after winning four Champions League titles with the club. He joined Juventus that summer and is contracted at the club until 2022. Juventus won the Serie A last season, but they only managed to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Ronaldo has already scored 39 goals in 62 games for Juventus (including 11 in 19 this season).

Although only in his second season at Turin, reports emerged earlier this year stating that Cristiano Ronaldo could end up leaving Juventus if they fail to win the Champions League again this season. This, coupled with his reported clash with Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri, fueled rumours that Ronaldo is not happy at Juventus.

The Cristiano Ronaldo effect

Cristiano Ronaldo's impact for Juventus since joining:



Social media following:

Before Ronaldo - 49.7M

After Ronaldo - 83.9M



Adidas kit sponsorship:

Before Ronaldo - €23M

After Ronaldo - €51M



Jeep kit sponsorship:

Before Ronaldo - €16M

After Ronaldo - €50M pic.twitter.com/Wm8aEnuKyk — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 10, 2019

Jorge Mendes slams Ballon d'Or

The 34-year-old's agent Jorge Mendes recently came forward to squash any such rumour. He stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is in fact quite happy at Juventus. Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Mendes admitted that Ronaldo could retire at Juventus and may possibly sign a contract extension with the club in the future. Mendes further added that Ronaldo appreciates manager Maurizio Sarri and is quite happy with his role under the Italian. Mendes took a swipe at Ballon d'Or and Lionel Messi saying that Cristiano Ronaldo would have won the award if he were at Real Madrid instead of Juventus.

“Ronaldo has changed the history of football; he has made a small country like Portugal great. When he arrived at Real Madrid, he ended Barcelona’s dominance. There are no comparisons, Cristiano is the best."



-Jorge Mendes pic.twitter.com/d2LUYWMh5V — Cristiano Ronaldo Fans (@TheRonaldoTeam) December 18, 2019

The five-time Ballon d'Or helped Juventus qualify for the knockout round of the Champions League. They are pitted against Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in the last-16 of the tournament. Juventus also face a stiff challenge for the Serie A title from Antonio Conte's Inter Milan. Currently tied on 39 points with Inter, Juventus will play Sampdoria on Wednesday, December 18, 11:25 PM IST.

