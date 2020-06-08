Gurpreet Sandhu Says That Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri Can Play Till He Is 41

Indian footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu believes that his Bengaluru FC teammate as well as Indian captain Sunil Chhetri, who is currently 35 years old, can play the sport until he is 41.

'He can play six-seven years easily': Sandhu



"I can compete with Chhetri in a race because I have bigger strides. He can play six-seven years easily. He is getting younger day by day," Goal.com quoted Sandhu as saying during an online chat show hosted by the Indian Super League (ISL).



Chhetri was last seen during an Instagram live session with the captain of the Indian Cricket team as well as the Royal Challengers Bangalore and good friend Virat Kohli last month. Meanwhile, Sandhu, who is currently in Sydney, has already begun his training for the upcoming season with another Bengaluru FC teammate Erik Paartalu. Sandhu said Paartalu makes him do a lot of hard work and he is 'trying to work on my passing'.



"It is easy to train with Paartalu as we are in the same city. He knows the city very well and knows when and which pitch is free. We meet around three-four days a week. Erik makes me do a lot of hard work. I am trying to work on my passing and working with my left foot," he said.



Sunil Chhetri's illustrious career



Sunil Chhetri is arguably the best Indian footballer of this generation. Apart from leading the national team, he also captains the Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC. The 'Captain Fantastic' holds the record of having scored the second-highest number of goals in international matches among active male players after Portuguese megastar Cristiano Ronaldo. He had also represented Mumbai City FC during the 2015 as well as the 2016 editions of the ISL. Chhetri has made 115 appearances for the Indian side ever since he had first burst on to the scene back in 2005 and has scored 72 goals.

