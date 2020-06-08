Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Splashes £95m On Painting; Fans Launch Trolling Assault

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was incessantly trolled by fans on social media after reports emerged that the Russian businessman splashed £95 million on Edvard Munch's iconic piece, The Scream. The report came in days after Chelsea reportedly decided to splurge £54 million on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. However, reports in Russia claim Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich did not fork out cash for the painting.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich trolled by fans for splashing £95m on painting

According to multiple reports, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich appears to have forked out an astonishing £95 million to snap up one of Edvard Munch's iconic 'The Scream' pieces. The painting is widely regarded to be one of the most robust depictions of anguish and anxiety in the art world. The pastel onboard artwork from 1895 was reportedly snapped up at Sotheby's in New York on May 2. The purchase came in days after Chelsea's Timo Werner transfer, asserting Chelsea's intentions in the transfer market, where clubs have been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Fans took to twitter to troll Roman Abramovich's deal for the painting, hinting that the painting's cost equalled Dortmund's asking price for star winger Jadon Sancho, while it's almost twice of what the Blues will pay for the Timo Werner transfer. Incidentally, the reported £95 million would be more than that of the combined transfer fees of Werner and Ziyech.

Roman Abramovich has just paid $120m to buy Munch's 'Scream.' Here's an early work in progress as Munch channels the existential angst of the Boro fan. pic.twitter.com/2o9vdb8nEt — anthony vickers (@untypicalboro) June 7, 2020

Roman Abramovich purchases one of the original four “Scream” paintings by Edvard Munch, according to reports.



For 120 million dollars.



Thats TWO Timo Werners🙄 — Alexey Yaroshevsky (@YaroLFC) June 7, 2020

Can’t wait till he loans it to Vitesse Arnhem https://t.co/kjXDCsbWWh — Aaron West (@oeste) June 8, 2020

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich denies buying The Scream painting

Hours after the news of the Chelsea owner's reported purchase went viral, reports in Russia suggested that Abramovich did not splurge on the painting. A spokesperson for Abramovich categorically denied the Chelsea owner had any involvement according to The Sun, while Sotheby's are yet to confirm if an auction took place.

Roman Abramovich net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Roman Abramovich net worth is an estimated $10 billion. The Roman Abramovich net worth has been built through the many business deals in a variety of industries that have earned him lots of success throughout the years. The Russian businessman became Chelsea owner in 2003 when he spent $175 million to take control of the club. Ever since Abramovich purchased Chelsea in 2003, the Blues have won five Premier League titles and one Champions League in 2012 under his ownership.

