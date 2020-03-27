Chelsea have been through some ups and downs this season under new manager Frank Lampard. Chelsea were under a transfer ban when Lampard took over from Maurizio Sarri but have still managed to make it to the top four of the Premier League standings before the season was suspended. Former Chelsea star Gus Poyet believes that the Blues could have done better had Lampard used star midfielder N'Golo Kante in the appropriate midfield role.

Former Chelsea star Gus Poyet feels Lampard is playing N'Golo Kante out of position

While conversing with Goal, Gus Poyet revealed that he feels Frank Lampard is playing French World Cup winner N’Golo Kante out of position. Gus Poyet was quoted as saying "In very important games Lampard went with Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic until the last month with injuries. Those are the three most experienced players who played under Sarri but now they play with more freedom, especially in Jorginho having more possibilities to move around to go sideways and forward. Last year, he was very static. There are plenty of options.”

Chelsea legend Gus Poyet further added, "In Kante's first year, he came to Chelsea and I made it public that he is the best central midfielder in the world. After a previous season as a number eight in that different position, we lost how important and unique he was as a player. I hope he can get back to that. In his best position, he is unique and there are not many players that can give you what he can do right now."

