Haaland Manchester City Audition On The Cards? Fans Speculate As UCL Draw Released

The Champions League draw for the quarter-final stage was made on Friday and one of the headline fixtures is Man City vs Dortmund. The game will Jadon Sancho return to face his former side for the first time since his move to Germany in 2017. The clash also bodes well for those fans who wish that the Haaland Manchester City linkup actually happens as he has been linked to play regularly at the Etihad Stadium in the future over the last few weeks.

Man City vs Dortmund: Fans claim UCL draw sets up Haaland Manchester City audition

The Champions League draw on Tuesday revealed that Manchester City will be facing yet another Bundesliga opponent in their quest to reach the semi-finals for the first time, with Borussia Dortmund being drawn as their opponents. Pep Guardiola's side had defeated Borussia Monchengladbach in the round of 16, while Dortmund saw the back of Sevilla in their pre-quarterfinal tie. The clash has fans excited, with the draw pitting the Premier League leaders' miserly defence against one of Europe's top marksman in Erling Haaland.

The 20-year-old is the leading goal scorer in the Champions League this season and has been linked with a move away from Dortmund this summer. Manchester City are one of the interested parties in the Erling Haaland transfer, and the Champions League clash provides the Norway international with the perfect opportunity to showcase his worth in front of Pep Guardiola.

The former Bayern Munich boss has operated largely without a proper No.9 this season, due to the injuries and lack of form of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus. Haaland has been a supporter of the Sky Blues in the past, with his father Alf-Inge having played for Manchester City for three seasons between 2000-03. Photos of him wearing a Man City kit as a youngster soon flocked social media, as many suggested that the draw was rigged to allow the Haaland transfer to take place.

Haaland's audition for Sheikh Mansour & Pep ahead of the transfer window — RO (@Rvphs) March 19, 2021

Someone's already prepping to make a "The match that made Man City buy Haaland" Youtube comp https://t.co/qA2pozi913 — Samuel dBðŸ‡²ðŸ‡² (@samuel_dB_021) March 19, 2021

Guardiola playing against Haaland in the Champions League pic.twitter.com/CrGPzpMuh8 — Sadderz (@JSadderz) March 19, 2021

The 20-year-old will keen to make his mark against Ruben Dias and John Stones and doing so will help Dortmund and Mino Raiola add a few more pounds to their kitty. Haaland, who knows competition for his signing is rife, has reportedly demanded wages in the region of £350,000-a-week. His signing would likely set clubs back upwards of £120 million to sign this summer, but a bargain could be pursued if Dortmund fails to make it to the Champions League next season.

Manchester City will face stiff competition to get their man, with arch-rivals Manchester United, fellow Champions League quarterfinalist Chelsea and Real Madrid among the interested parties.

(Image Courtesy: Dortmund, Man City Twitter)