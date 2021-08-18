Harry Kane Has Not Travelled With The Tottenham Squad For Their Europa Conference Clash

Amist a continuous speculation of transfer, Harry Kane has not travelled with the Tottenham squad to Portugal for their Europa Conference League play-off tie with Pacos de Ferreira. Kane was named in Spurs' 25-man Conference League squad but reports suggest that a mutual agreement was reached by all parties, that the 28-year-old would remain back at Hotspur Way and will continue to work on regaining his fitness.

Kane trained with his Tottenham teammates for the first time this season yesterday on August 17, after completing his period of isolation. The player will have to wait to make his first appearance of the season a while longer, after having already missed out on Spurs Premier League opener against Manchester City.

Harry Kane's future is still not clear, Manchester City have had a £100m offer for Kane turned down earlier this summer, with Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy reluctant to allow his most prized asset to leave. Daniel Levy insists that Kane continues to be a valuable player to the team, while Harry Kane, has been disappointed with Tottenham not winning any silverware and wanting to go to a club wherein he can complete those ambitions, with Tottenham not having won anything since 2008 when they won the League Cup.

As per sources, Kane's camp maintains that it was agreed - if Spurs didn't win a trophy or qualify for the Champions League then Harry Kane would be permitted to leave. However, Daniel Levy, the club chairman has broken a promise by refusing to sell him.

Manchester City need a striker like Kane - Gary Neville

Speaking on the 1st episode of the Gary Neville Podcast of this Premier League season, the Sky Sports pundit said he believes that Manchester City will up their desire to sign Kane before the transfer window closes. "Kane will be on the agenda this week - he's been on the agenda all pre-season. It's interesting that he wasn't included in the Spurs squad - I think he's the only England player from the Euros that hasn't been included in the matchday squad when he's fit, and he would always be here." Gary Neville said.

Image credits: Shutterstock