Harry Kane In Tottenham's Squad Travelling For Premier League Clash Against Wolverhampton

Amid rising speculations that Harry Kane will leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santos has included Kane in the squad for their away Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers. According to The Sun, not only will he travel with the squad but he is hoping to be on the bench as a part of the substitutes for the match.

Nuno was asked if Kane would play a part this weekend to which his response was, "He’s going to train tomorrow [Saturday] and tomorrow we’re going to make a decision. I’m so sorry to keep on saying the same things but this is how we work. It’s a day-by-day situation and decisions are made when we feel that we should make them. We’re going to take the decision who is going to travel tomorrow."

The Harry Kane transfer saga

The Harry Kane Man City transfer saga continues as earlier it was reported that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is refusing to answer Manchester City's calls after rejecting a £125 million transfer bid for the English international. Manchester City improved their transfer bid after seeing a £100 million bid rejected earlier in the transfer window.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Harry Kane had a longstanding gentleman's agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to leave the club this summer. The report claimed that Kane and Levy met at the end of the 2019/20 season, where the Spurs chairman promised the English international he could leave if Tottenham underachieved in the following campaign. The London outfit not only finished the 2020/21 Premier League campaign in seventh place but also failed to win any trophy in the season.

Kane had made his return to training for the first time a day after being included in the 25-man squad for the club's Europa Conference League play-off tie. Tottenham faced Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday night and lost at the Estádio Capital do Móvel. Kane trained with his teammates for the first time after completing his period of isolation at the Spurs' training ground hotel, The Lodge.

Harry Kane returned to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week from his holiday in the Bahamas. As a result, he was required to isolate and could not feature in Tottenham's opening game against Manchester City on the weekend. The English striker trained with his teammates for the first time this season after training individually on Monday due to COVID protocols.

(Image Credits: @HKane - Twitter)