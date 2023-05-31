Harry Kane Interested In Joining Manchester United But Spurs Refuse To Sell: Reports

Harry Kane's imminent divorce from Tottenham Hotspur will depend a lot on Daniel Levy as the Tottenham Hotspur chairman is regarded as a tough negotiator. Despite Tottenham's disappointing season, Kane has finished as the second-highest scorer in the Premier League. But questions have been raised over his Spurs future following Tottenham's dismal run this campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur rebuff all approaches for Harry Kane

As per numerous reports, Kane has emerged as a target of Manchester United and the English skipper reportedly is keen to leave North London to join Erik ten Hag's club. United have had a successful season having finished in the third position in the top flight. They also lifted the Carabao Cup by defeating Newcastle United and could be on their way to lifting their second trophy of the season as they are also scheduled to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Kane will enter the final six months of his contract next January and will be able to negotiate a contract with any club, Levy will risk losing him for free in the summer of 2024 but his primary stance has been not to sell his prized asset to a Premier League club.

The 29-year-old might have given a hit earlier as he insisted a lot of things need to change at Spurs. "There's a big summer ahead and a lot that needs to change here to start being successful again.

"I think there's a conversation [with the chairman] to be had anyway in terms of some of the values of the club.

"It will be a conversation, we've had many conversations before like that on how we can improve, and that will be the case again."

It remains to be seen whether Levy changes his stance as losing Kane would pile more misery on his beloved club.

Kane is reportedly adamant to stay in England and it will boost United's hopes of landing the player who is unarguably the hottest property currently in the transfer market. Converting chances into goals emerged as an evident problem and having a player like his stature could solve most of the problems.