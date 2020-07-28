Harry Kane Net Worth, Salary, Tottenham & England Career And Transfer News

Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane has enjoyed immense individual success in north London since making the step up under Mauricio Pochettino. He was one of the key members of the 2018 World Cup squad that reached up to the semi-final. The striker, who is frequently linked with a move away from Tottenham, celebrates his 27th birthday on Tuesday, July 28. Here's a look at his stats with Tottenham, a Harry Kane transfer update and his family.

Harry Kane net worth and contract

Thanks for the support this season. Not achieved what we wanted to and know we can be better. Time for a break with the family and some golf. pic.twitter.com/z9ijToLJxk — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 26, 2020

Having joined Tottenham in 2011, Harry Kane has gone on to become of the best players ever to play for the club. His contract with Spurs runs until 2024. Being the captain of Tottenham as well as the England national team, Kane is one of the highest-earning players in north London. Having agreed to a new contract in 2018, Harry Kane now earns £200,000 ($257,000) a week, almost double his previous wage. The Harry Kane net worth is estimated at £31 million ($40 million), according to Wealthy Gorilla.

Harry Kane net worth: Harry Kane Tottenham stats

Harry Kane is currently in his ninth season at Tottenham. The striker has achieved immense success individually, having managed 287 appearances in all, with a massive 188 goals to go along with that number. He is the third-highest goalscorer of the club, behind the likes of Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith. This season, he has netted 24 times across all competitions, while also bagging two assists, despite some injury concerns.

Kane won the Premier League Golden Boot twice in succession, courtesy of his highest goal tally in the competition during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. In the 2016-17 season, he played an important role in his side's second-place finish in the Premier League, bagging the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award. In the 2017-18 season, the England skipper registered his best individual goal tally, netting 41 times in 48 games across all competitions.

Harry Kane net worth: Harry Kane transfer update

According to a recent Harry Kane transfer update, the striker has been reportedly linked with a move to Manchester United. After his team's dismal form after the Premier League return, Kane hinted at his departure from the club if they failed to achieve collective glory under Jose Mourinho. Man United possess the finances to spend big this transfer window and Kane might be no exception, though the possible arrival of Jadon Sancho could scupper those plans.

Harry Kane net worth: Harry Kane wife and family

Harry Kane is married to his childhood love Katie Goodland. After getting engaged in July 2017, the striker tied the knot with Goodland in 2019. The couple has two kids together- Ivy Jane Kane and Vivienne Jane Kane, born in January 2017 and August 2018 respectively.

