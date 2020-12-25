Harry Kane Pumped Up As Spurs Earn Semis Berth In EFL Cup With 3-1 Win Over Stoke City

Harry Kane seemed to be in seventh heaven after Tottenham Hotspur beat Stoke City by a 3-1 margin during their EPL Cup quarterfinal clash at the Britannia Stadium on Wednesday. By the virtue of this win, the Spurs ended up earning a semi-final berth and that is exactly what Kane might be looking forward to. 'The Hurrikane' had made his presence felt with a vital goal at the backend of the second half.

'A semi-final place': Harry Kane

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the reigning captain of the English football team had posted an image of him hugging his Spurs team-mate and South Korean forward Son Heung-min in delight possibly after having scored a goal in the final minutes or when the final whistle was blown. He then went on to caption the image as 'A win, a goal and a semi-final place'

A win, a goal and a semi final place 👌 pic.twitter.com/3xlD9zTARX — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 23, 2020

Spurs make their way to the last four

Coming back to the contest, both teams looked to keep each other at bay in the first few minutes and the deadlock was finally broken in the 22nd minute when Welsh winger Gareth Bale succeeded in finding the back of the net. No more goals were scored thereafter as Tottenham went into half time with a 1-0 lead.

It appeared that there would be a few twists and turns when the Irish midfielder Jordan Thompson scored an equaliser for 'The Potters' in the 53rd minute but it was not to be as the Spurs were too good for them during the final stages of the game. Bale's Welsh team-mate Ben Davies (70') and Harry Kane (81') chipped in with a goal each as Stoke City could not do anything exceptional and were knocked out of the competition.

This was indeed a morale-boosting win for the North London-based club. Not too long ago, the Hugo Lloris-led side were at the summit of the Premier League points table but a few lackluster performances over the last month or saw have sent them crashing down to the sixth spot with seven wins from 14 matches and 25 points in their tally. They will be hoping to make amends in the next phase of the competition.

At the same time, 'The Lilywhites' will be hoping to kick off 2021 in style when they face Brentford F.C. for a place in the EFL Cup final. In fact, the Spurs will have home advantage as the first semi-final will be contested at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 6.

The high-voltage 'Manchester' derby is on the cards in the second semi-final as city rivals Manchester United and Manchester City will be facing off at Old Trafford on January 7.

