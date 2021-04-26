Harry Kane Transfer Rumours Intensify After Tottenham Lose Another Final

Harry Kane and Tottenham's wait for a trophy continues after Sunday's Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City. Tottenham last got their hands on a trophy more than a decade ago when they won the Carabao Cup in 2008. Having lost another cup final, Harry Kane transfer rumours have intensified. So, will Harry Kane leave Tottenham?

Manchester City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup final highlights

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City beat Tottenham 1-0 in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday to win their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup. French centre-half Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal of the match as he beat Hugo Lloris with a header in the 82nd minute. This victory also meant that City equalled Liverpool's tally of eight Carabao Cup victories.

Manchester City's first big opportunity came in the 13th minute when Raheem Sterling saw his shot blocked by Eric Dier eight yards off the goal. With Tottenham struggling to get a hold of the ball, City got chance after chance. Phil Foden perhaps had the best opportunity to put Pep Guardiola's men ahead in the 26th minute when his shot from eight yards off was deflected onto the post by Toby Alderweireld's block.

With the first half ending with both sides level, Tottenham grew in confidence and began the second half brighter as Giovani Lo Celso forced Zack Steffen into an excellent save just two minutes in. However, that bright start was short-lived as City began dominating the possession again and forced Lloris into a number of good saves. City's efforts finally paid off in the 82nd minute when Laporte headed past Lloris from Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick.

Harry Kane transfer: Harry Kane price

As per various reports, Harry Kane has been left frustrated at Tottenham as a result of the club's inability to win silverware. The 27-year old's future remains in doubt as Spurs not only lost the cup final but could also miss out on playing Champions League football for the second time in consecutive years. The Tottenham captain has often expressed his desire to play for the biggest clubs across Europe.

Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham but is unlikely to get a move this summer because Daniel Levy will demand at least £120m for the striker. (Source: @David_Ornstein) pic.twitter.com/YLWbu303xQ — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 21, 2021

According to the latest Harry Kane transfer rumours, former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been in touch with the striker for a possible move to PSG. The Argentine manager is reportedly eyeing the England captain as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is linked with a possible summer exit. However, Pochettino will face tough competition since a number of top European clubs are in the running for the England international's signature.

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United are linked with Harry Kane as the club is looking for a top striker. Meanwhile, LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are also linked with the English international. However, with Kane having more than three years left on his current contract Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy may set a massive price tag for him. According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Harry Kane price will be at least £120m. The Harry Kane price tag is unlikely to sway the top European clubs away as the English international has given 20+ goal returns in five of the previous seven seasons.