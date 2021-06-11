Harry Maguire Injury Update: Will Maguire Play Against Croatia? England Team News

England have been handed a massive boost ahead of the Euro 2020 campaign with the Harry Maguire injury update saying that the Manchester United star took part in the team training on Thursday. The 28-year-old centre-back has been missing from action since suffering an ankle injury in May while playing for Man United during their win over Aston Villa. However, he was seen jogging around and taking part in drills with his fellow teammates as all the 26 players trained for the Three Lions on Thursday.

Felt good to be back out there with the lads 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/dsUiSR6Dea — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 10, 2021

Will Harry Maguire play against Croatia?

Alongside Maguire, Liverpool star Jordan Henderson was also seen taking part in the training session with the English national football team. The duo has been under the scanner as they are included in England's 26-man squad despite heading into the tournament with their respective injury concerns.

Henderson featured in the Three Lions' second friendly against Romania coming on the field in the second half of the friendly. The Liverpool midfielder was clearly struggling on the pitch and could still take some time to get back at his best. On the other hand, there have been no updates on Harry Maguire return with the Red Devils star yet to feature in a competitive game since his last match over a month ago.

Despite training with the team, the Manchester United defender is expected to be a major doubt for England's Euro 2020 opener vs Croatia on Sunday. England head coach Gareth Southgate has been vocal about making sure that the Red devils star does not rush his rehabilitation and takes adequate time to recover in order to get fully fit before playing in the European Championship.

Citing the injury and fitness issues, Gareth Southgate is expected to line up a back four against Croatia as seen in the friendlies with either Kalvin Phillips or Jude Bellingham set to partner up with Declan Rice in England's midfield. Chelsea's Mason Mount seems like a sure starter alongside the likes of team captain Harry Kane who is set l to lead the line as a number 9. The Three Lions head coach will have a tough decision to make while selecting the players on the wide areas up and down the pitch given the variety of options available at his disposal.

England vs Croatia live stream

The Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the England vs Croatia match in India. The Euro 2020 clash will be telecasted on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 with the England vs Croatia live stream also available on the Sony LIV app.

England vs Croatia Prediction

The Three Lions were defeated by Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and will be eager to take their revenge on Sunday. They head into the match with a good run of results in their previous matches and also have the advantage of playing on home turf. We expect the hosts to edge out a narrow win and kick start their Euro 2020 campaign with a victory over Croatia at the Wembley Stadium.