Harry Maguire Reveals Manchester United's Dressing Room Talks After 5-0 Loss To Liverpool

Manchester United were on the wrong side of a 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Reds looked like a team on a mission as they tore apart United's defence attack after attack. The pressure on United's boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at an all-time high. Recently, Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire opened up about the match and called it a 'horrible experience'.

During an interview for BBC Sport show Football Focus, Maguire said: "It was a horrible experience for us. We let ourselves down, we let the manager down and we let the fans down. We have got to put that something right. We have, obviously, had a discussion on it this week and have analysed it, where we went wrong - we have got to play better. Individually we have got to play better, cut out the mistakes."

Harry Maguire then added that the first half was very open in terms of play and that both the teams had similar chances, it was just that Liverpool were more clinical. He said that United cannot give so many chances away and that he knows the team needs to improve.

"In a big game against Liverpool, we know how intense it is. The first half was so open. There was chance after chance, for both teams, and they were so clinical. We can't play like that. We can't play as open as that, we can't give as many chances as that - to these players - so we know that we've got to improve."

Manchester United vs Liverpool Match Recap

Manchester United were down 2-0 by the 13th minute, courtesy of goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. Around the 38th minute, Mohamed Salah was on hand to put the Reds 3-0 up and 12 minutes later, he scored again. Just five minutes into the second half, the Egyptian winger scored his 11th goal of the Premier League season and completed his hat-trick to make it 5-0 on the night. Paul Pogba was shown a direct red card in the 60th minute to add to United's woes. They were dominated in all the areas of the pitch, with Liverpool controlling 64% of possession and having more shots than United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were pulled back seven times for offside where Liverpool did not break the line even once.

